BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO