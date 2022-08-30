ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WGRZ TV

Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

BPS parents react to new school year amid district's challenges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last night's Buffalo Public Schools board meeting got heated teachers are fed up their demands for a better salary are being shut down and contract negotiations will continue into a new school year. And it's only one challenge on a long list for the district with school...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
#Mckinley High School#Buffalo Public Schools#Bullying#Violent Crime
2 On Your Side

City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Thousands apply for pistol permits in Erie, Niagara counties

Thousands of people in Erie and Niagara counties have applies for pistol permits ahead of new gun laws now in effect throughout the state. More than 1,600 new pistol permit applications were filed in Niagara County just in August alone. That’s more than double the amount filed from the beginning of the year through the end of July.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
RANDOLPH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spotshotter gunfire detection service could be on its way to Western New York

Technology that "listens" for gun shots was, at one time, shot down by the Buffalo Common Council after public criticism. Now it’s back up for discussion. The service, called Spotshotter, uses audio detection equipment to determine when and where gunshots are fired. Spotshotter says when gunfire is detected, police are notified within a minute.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

