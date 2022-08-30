Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
wutv29.com
BPS parents react to new school year amid district's challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last night's Buffalo Public Schools board meeting got heated teachers are fed up their demands for a better salary are being shut down and contract negotiations will continue into a new school year. And it's only one challenge on a long list for the district with school...
Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
Buffalo Public Schools teachers calling for new contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the start of school just days away, Buffalo Public Schools educators are calling for a new contract. Teachers took to the street ahead of the special board meeting at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. For the past three years, these teachers have been...
“We’re ready.”: Buffalo Public Schools transportation plan for new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The school year begins Tuesday for Buffalo Public Schools and Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says the district is ready to receive students and transport them safely to class. There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, which is affecting how many bus routes the district is able to run. During the last […]
Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
Buffalo project attempts to upgrade school zone safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools reopening in the City of Buffalo next Tuesday city leaders are pressing their contractor to complete a school zone safety project for every school in the city. This comes in the wake of that major problem for the City Hall attempt to enforce speed...
Alden Central School District changes start times for students
ALDEN, N.Y. — Students in the Alden Central School District went back to class Thursday, and there was a big change for the start of the school year — new arrival times. District officials have been discussing the change for a few years now, but it was finally implemented for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
Buffalo Police investigating double homicide
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon that left two people dead. Police responded to the call just before 3:50 p.m. ET, where they found two males dead outside on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo schools putting pandemic behind them as students return to class
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As summer comes to a close, kids are returning to school. Some students across Western New York got up, got ready and headed out for the first day of classes on Thursday. This year, it's back to normal with no masks and kids back in buildings....
City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Thousands apply for pistol permits in Erie, Niagara counties
Thousands of people in Erie and Niagara counties have applies for pistol permits ahead of new gun laws now in effect throughout the state. More than 1,600 new pistol permit applications were filed in Niagara County just in August alone. That’s more than double the amount filed from the beginning of the year through the end of July.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
WIVB
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
WGRZ TV
2 Men Killed In Buffalo Shooting
BUFFALO POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 4 O'CLOCK... ALONG STEVENS AND NORTHLAND AVENUES. DOZENS OF OFFICERS ARE ON THE SCENE.
Kids receive free haircuts before going back to school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids Thursday afternoon at the Engine 23 firehouse on Bailey Avenue. There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music. "A haircut gives you confidence, helps you look good on your...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spotshotter gunfire detection service could be on its way to Western New York
Technology that "listens" for gun shots was, at one time, shot down by the Buffalo Common Council after public criticism. Now it’s back up for discussion. The service, called Spotshotter, uses audio detection equipment to determine when and where gunshots are fired. Spotshotter says when gunfire is detected, police are notified within a minute.
wnynewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
