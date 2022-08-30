ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Judge Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer

A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
NBC Bay Area

Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories

The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
SFist

SF Launches Heat Mapping Effort to Find 'Heat Islands'

As this weekend's heatwave descends on the Bay Area, thirty volunteers are participating in a community heat mapping project — called Urban Heat Watch— as part of SF's effort to better understand and locate "heat islands" in the city. The current climate conditions in the United States have...
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport

After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
KRON4 News

Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
