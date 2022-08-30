Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Trial Underway for Guy Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Scott Wiener Over Vaccine Legislation
State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent; which led to an anti-vaxxer to say “expect a visit from me and my rifle,” which led to that fellow now being on trial on eight felony counts. Some say Senator...
Day Around the Bay: Judge Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
Properly Subversive: When it comes to homelessness in Marin, no good deed goes unpunished
After all that Sausalito residents went through to do what the town’s moms and dads thought was the compassionate and right thing to do for the homeless, it ended last month with taxpayers paying the Homeless Union $500,000 in a settlement, part of which gives $18,000 each to the 30-some folks who lived in the tent camp when the deal was reached.
There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem
San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
Oakland Settles for $250K With Two George Floyd Protesters, Agrees to Not Use Explosives on Demonstrators
Two demonstrators from a June 2020 George Floyd protest won a quarter million dollars after being shot with rubber bullets, and the Oakland Police Department has agreed to not use “explosive grenades on peaceful crowds.”. The fallout from the George Floyd protests from May and June 2020 is still...
Convicted Real Estate Investor Victor Makras’s Son Trying to Open Pot Shop In Ingleside
Just after SF real estate magnate Victor Makras was found guilty of bank fraud, we learn his son is trying to turn over a new leaf with a proposed Ingleside-Mission Terrace cannabis dispensary. It was stunning news last week when politically well-connected San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras was...
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories
The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
SF Launches Heat Mapping Effort to Find 'Heat Islands'
As this weekend's heatwave descends on the Bay Area, thirty volunteers are participating in a community heat mapping project — called Urban Heat Watch— as part of SF's effort to better understand and locate "heat islands" in the city. The current climate conditions in the United States have...
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport
After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent weeks, officials say, forcing shoreline cleanups, spreading unpleasant odor and spurring scientists to further investigate the extent of the ecological damage.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
What to expect at Bay Area beaches, public pools this weekend as people seek refuge from heat wave
BEAT THE HEAT: Beaches in Pacifica will have a stark difference in temperatures compared to extreme heat inland this weekend. But here's what locals are saying you should expect as people flock to the area.
