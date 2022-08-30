Read full article on original website
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Banning Medical Discrimination Against Cannabis-Using Patients
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sept. 2 to protect the right of patients to medical treatment if they use cannabis and the right of physicians and clinics to treat them. Assembly Bill 1954, introduced by California Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), passed the legislature with bipartisan support. The bill...
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Sunday Morning News Roundup
A Flex Alert has been issued for California for Sunday, the fifth consecutive day it has been issued as the Golden State endures an intense heat wave during this long Labor Day weekend. For five straight days, a Flex Alert has been issued by the California Independent System Operator as...
Why San Francisco has been inundated with Illinois advertisements
Ads for the state of Illinois have popped up around the city in recent months.
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
California man dies after presumably snorkeling in Hawaii
He was found drifting 100 yards away from shore.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Temperatures up to 105 expected at Burning Man as Black Rock Desert becomes an oven
It's a good thing clothes are optional at Burning Man — as it's going to be hot in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over the Labor Day weekend when approximately 80,000 people will be parading around a dusty landscape adorned with art sculptures. The National Weather Service said daytime highs...
Best Airbnbs in Lake Tahoe for your next weekend getaway
Lake Tahoe is an outdoor playground all year round. Spend some time enjoying the lake and surrounding mountains at one of these Airbnbs.
