Hahaha So this is why Trump went on a rant yesterday....... After ignoring his own site for months then bam! 55 crazy posts in 24hrs. The fools who invested in "Truth" are about to get screwed. And they'll deserve every We Told Ya So that's coming their way too.
lmao wasn't Trump the one on his campaign saying he is sooooo rich he gets tons of money. he doesn't need donations. LMAO how did that work out sounds like to me he begging for donations to help with his legal fees.
So the secret to being a " great business man" is never pay your bills, sue everyone, don't pay your lawyers, beg for money, pocket as much as you can, take advantage of stupid people and declare bankruptcy when you have taken as much as you can? Fat Donnie is the best then.
Comments / 220