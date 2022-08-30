ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County Basketball Star Colette Baine Dies

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Loudoun County community is rallying together following the death of standout high school basketball player Colette Baine.

The Woodgrove High School starter died on Friday, Aug. 26. She was 17 years old.

A GoFundMe launched for her family had raised more than $34,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 30.

"Colette was a tremendous force on the basketball court and in many people's lives," reads the campaign. "Always upbeat with a smile on her face, yet uncompromisingly competitive in the face of adversity on and off the court. She was a true original in every facet of life. Colette left an impression on everyone who had the privilege to know her."

It was not immediately clear how the teen died.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Popular Football Player ID'd As Victim of Mervo High School Shooting

A popular student-athlete in Maryland has been identified as the victim of a shooting outside a Baltimore High School. Jermiah Brogden was shot in the head and killed on Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, according to a social media post made by the Twitter account “Mervo H.S. Football.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Community, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Obituaries
Local
Virginia Sports
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Sports
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Grandma Killer Arrested For Murder

A grandson who prevented authorities from helping keep his grandmother alive after he allegedly assaulted her in Odenton, has been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Michael Esposito, 33, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, following the murder of his grandmother last December, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Betty...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy