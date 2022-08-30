Loudoun County Basketball Star Colette Baine Dies

A Loudoun County community is rallying together following the death of standout high school basketball player Colette Baine.

The Woodgrove High School starter died on Friday, Aug. 26. She was 17 years old.

A GoFundMe launched for her family had raised more than $34,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 30.

"Colette was a tremendous force on the basketball court and in many people's lives," reads the campaign. "Always upbeat with a smile on her face, yet uncompromisingly competitive in the face of adversity on and off the court. She was a true original in every facet of life. Colette left an impression on everyone who had the privilege to know her."

It was not immediately clear how the teen died.