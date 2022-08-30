Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Oregon's timber industry receives big boost with $41 million grant
A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
KCBY
New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
KCBY
Changes are needed for Oregon's high school graduation requirements
Changes are needed to Oregon's high school graduation requirements. That's the message in a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon legislature ordered a review of the state's graduation requirements last year. While ODE says that Oregon 's requirements are as rigorous as any state, the...
KCBY
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs to hold in-person meeting
GRAND RONDE, Ore. — For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The advisory committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will hold an in-person meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The meeting will be held at Spirit Mountain Casino, in the Kalapuya...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Recreational Trails Program accepting grants for improving public trails
SALEM, Ore. — The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through November 15th. The grants would construct, expand or improve public trails in Oregon State Parks for motorized and non-motorized use. According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, The grant program is open to local governments, park...
KCBY
Every Kid Outdoors program offers free access to 4th graders
EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
KCBY
Archery season is now open for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — According to the U.S. Forest Service archery season has opened for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon. They U.S. Forest Service advise hunters using the Willamette National Forest to familiarize themselves with the many fire closures in place and to use extreme caution and follow all fire restrictions while in the field.
KCBY
California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Be prepared for delays in travel this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
KCBY
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Florida river
A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River in Florida. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel, along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean, with the gator, which measured 12 feet, 7 inches long. Mason, captain at Pensacola Fishing Company, said they...
Comments / 0