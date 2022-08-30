ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case

Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County Update: Tackling the Housing Challenge

New home construction has fallen dramatically, even as our population continues to grow. Pair that with a dramatic increase in the price of existing homes for sale and aging neighborhoods, and we have a housing problem on our hands. Of course, homebuilding is not a government function. But there are...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Board Of Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#State#White County Commission#Dominion Voting
nowhabersham.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration planned to bring Habersham’s Hispanic residents into view

The latest population breakdowns for Habersham County show the Hispanic population at 38% in Cornelia. However, Habersham 200, the latest history published in 2019 about Habersham County makes no mention of the county’s Hispanic residents. The lack of recognition of the county’s cultural diversity is something Emily Pahuamba and Audrey Davenport hope to change through Hispanic Heritage Month in September.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

How one nonprofit agency has become ‘The Place’ for Forsyth County students and families in need

Photo/The Place Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The numbers may come as a surprise to many Forsyth County families. At the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on August 16, Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden said the school system helped more than 800 homeless students, and the poverty rate for students in Forsyth County is 15 percent. That translates to more than 7,500 students in need of financial assistance.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Drive-thru flu shots coming to a health department near you

County health departments across North Georgia will soon be administering drive-thru flu shots. District 2 Public Health announced this week that all 13 county health departments it oversees will offer the drive-thru clinics in the coming weeks (see schedule below). Habersham County’s drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-4:30...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process

Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
SUWANEE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School opens 119th academic year with record enrollment

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School is back in session, starting the new school year with a record enrollment. 682 students started classes on Wednesday, August 24. Rabun Gap is serving more students than ever from the local area and around the world, the school says. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School educates students in grades...
RABUN GAP, GA
Michelle Hall

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CUMMING, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County seeking first 3-0 start since 2003

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Success and Lumpkin County football haven't been used in the same sentence in a long time. It's been more than a decade since their last winning season, although they finished 5-5 in 2016 with a first-round playoff berth. So when a program that has struggled so...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell

This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
HARTWELL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy