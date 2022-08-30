Read full article on original website
Related
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be making a campaign stop in Forsyth County in September(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.
wrwh.com
Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered
(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County Update: Tackling the Housing Challenge
New home construction has fallen dramatically, even as our population continues to grow. Pair that with a dramatic increase in the price of existing homes for sale and aging neighborhoods, and we have a housing problem on our hands. Of course, homebuilding is not a government function. But there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration planned to bring Habersham’s Hispanic residents into view
The latest population breakdowns for Habersham County show the Hispanic population at 38% in Cornelia. However, Habersham 200, the latest history published in 2019 about Habersham County makes no mention of the county’s Hispanic residents. The lack of recognition of the county’s cultural diversity is something Emily Pahuamba and Audrey Davenport hope to change through Hispanic Heritage Month in September.
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
How one nonprofit agency has become ‘The Place’ for Forsyth County students and families in need
Photo/The Place Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The numbers may come as a surprise to many Forsyth County families. At the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on August 16, Superintendent of Education Jeff Bearden said the school system helped more than 800 homeless students, and the poverty rate for students in Forsyth County is 15 percent. That translates to more than 7,500 students in need of financial assistance.
nowhabersham.com
Drive-thru flu shots coming to a health department near you
County health departments across North Georgia will soon be administering drive-thru flu shots. District 2 Public Health announced this week that all 13 county health departments it oversees will offer the drive-thru clinics in the coming weeks (see schedule below). Habersham County’s drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-4:30...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process
Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
Gwinnett inmates considered low-risk to be released with conditions before a trial
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Inmates considered low-risk and indigent may be eligible for an early release from the Gwinnett County Jail as part of a new program to proactively address overcrowding, according to Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The Gwinnett Pretrial Solution allows new inmates considered low-risk by a judge and...
nowhabersham.com
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School opens 119th academic year with record enrollment
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School is back in session, starting the new school year with a record enrollment. 682 students started classes on Wednesday, August 24. Rabun Gap is serving more students than ever from the local area and around the world, the school says. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School educates students in grades...
Latest Ga DOT contracts include work along I-85 in Jackson Co
The Georgia DOT has awarded contracts for work along I-85 in Jackson County: the $21 million will pay for a median from the Jackson County line to south of the Interstate at State Route 403. From WSB TV…. In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation) awarded over $150 million...
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it
(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County seeking first 3-0 start since 2003
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Success and Lumpkin County football haven't been used in the same sentence in a long time. It's been more than a decade since their last winning season, although they finished 5-5 in 2016 with a first-round playoff berth. So when a program that has struggled so...
accesswdun.com
Realistic Airsoft-style gun found in Lumpkin County student’s vehicle
A realistic “Airsoft look-alike gun” was found Friday morning in a Lumpkin County High School student’s car. The school’s official social media page says the administration was notified by students of an incident with a classmate. Working with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the school isolated...
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
Comments / 2