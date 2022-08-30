Read full article on original website
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
Man sentenced for killing grandparents
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, was found guilty last year of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his grandparents, Dennis and Letha Kraus, on April 14, 2019 at their Grand Chute home. "I'm asking you...
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
License plate readers get rave reviews from Green Bay police after murder suspect arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay murder suspect is behind bars, and police say new license plate reading cameras helped make the arrest. FOX 11 first told you about these cameras in mid-July, about two weeks after they were installed on a trial basis. If helping track down...
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
Schabusiness adds insanity plea in killing, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Taylor Schabusiness added a plea Thursday of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for allegedly killing, dismembering, and sexually assaulting Shad Thyrion. Her trial was postponed indefinitely. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness...
Suspect in Fond du Lac homicide to appear in court Wednesday
The suspect in a Fond du Lac homicide will appear in court for the charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
Woman pleads not guilty in mail fraud and theft case
CHILTON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana pleaded not guilty to nine fraud-related counts – including theft of mail. Viasana also waived a preliminary hearing in the case, which includes 29 counts of bail jumping. No trial date was set. She returns to court Oct. 20, court records show. Viasana...
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
Police investigating Wrightstown tool theft
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man is seen...
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
Brown County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are acting to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. They say the first step is to educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse. "It's time for us as a community to act," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. Streckenbach said...
Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Teenaged Green Bay Homicide Suspect May Try to Have Case Moved to Juvenile Court
A Green Bay teen connected to a homicide from earlier this year may be asking to have his case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson was 15 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason Streets back in February.
