Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces creation of online portal, advisory council to receive input from members of public, stakeholders on use of opioid settlement funds
NEW JERSEY – As part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to help New Jerseyans impacted by the opioid crisis, Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday announced additional steps the Administration is taking in New Jersey. Through a new online portal and Executive Order No. 305, the Governor has established...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy highlights investments in resilient communities on one year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida
NEW JERSEY – One year after Tropical Storm Ida struck New Jersey, claiming 30 lives and damaging homes and businesses across the state, Governor Phil Murphy highlighted state investments toward building resilient local communities. In addition to the more than $650 million devoted to expansive response and recovery efforts...
wrnjradio.com
Newest Mount Olive Township police officers begin full time duties
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Mount Olive Township Police Department has released Patrol Officers Christian Leach, Badge #132 and Patrol Officer Justin Rodriguez, Badge# 133 from the Field Training Program. They will assume full patrol duties effective Monday, September 5, according to Mount Olive Township Police Chief Stephen Beecher.
wrnjradio.com
Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Flash mob shoplifters face jail time under new bill
NEW JERSEY – New legislation by Senator Jon Bramnick and Senator Anthony M. Bucco would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores and destroy small businesses. Bramnick and Bucco’s bill creates the third-degree crime of gang shoplifting, which would be punishable by at least a year in jail during which the person would not be eligible for parole.
wrnjradio.com
Study: Why is New Jersey one of America’s safest state?
NEW JERSEY – With every new headline about mass shootings, aggravated assaults, extortion or natural disasters, more than ever, Americans fear for their safety. Market research firm TOP Data conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the safest in America. Based on the analysis of 37 metrics...
wrnjradio.com
Wawa gives ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ with free any size hot coffee for teachers, administration every day in September
Wawa, Inc. announced the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration from Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 30, across the Mid-Atlantic Operating Area of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington, D.C., that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across our region with the following support:
Comments / 0