Genealogical Society announces upcoming events
The Fayette County Genealogical Society has announced its upcoming events for September and October. The September meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Fayette County Economic Development Building at 101 E. East St. in Washington Court House. The program for the evening will be our annual “Show and Tell.” Members and guests are asked to bring and share a family memento or heirloom, keepsake, family story or history, or community history.
Chamber welcomes Court House Urgent Care
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Court House Urgent Care — a medical and occupational health clinic, located at 1311 Leesburg Ave. Washington Court House. You can learn more about what they have to offer our community by contacting them at 740-780-5250, [email protected], www.courthouseurgentcare.com. Pictured: Whitney Gentry (Adena Medical Center), McKenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Tom Bailey (Wash. C.H. City Schools), Dr. Michael Rankin MD, Molly Fulton, Carol Rankin, Tammie Barton, Felecia Woolever, Katie Bottorff (Hospice of Fay. Co.), Katie House (Signature Healthcare), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Angie Preston (5/3 Bank).
I shall not be moved
Psalms 16:8, “I have set the Lord always before me: because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.”. How can someone be planted or grounded in the Christian faith and be able to say, “I shall not be moved?” Let me give you what the Bible says about this kind of unwavering faith.
MT Homecoming Queen, King named
Peyton Black and Jacob Cline were named the 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Queen and King at Friday’s ceremony. The Miami Trace homecoming football game is set for Friday, Sept. 9.
Logan Elm upends Miami Trace, 35-10
The Miami Trace Panthers visited Logan Elm High School Friday, Sept. 2 for a non-conference game against the Braves. Last season the Panthers beat the Braves, 40-0. Last night things went the way of the Braves as they defeated the Panthers, 35-10 For the Panthers, Asher LeBeau had a 1-yard...
Lawyer: Ohio man’s police shooting death reckless, senseless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police came under criticism Thursday for the killing of a man who was lying on his bed when an officer attempting to serve warrants fatally shot him, as a lawyer representing the slain man’s family demanded immediate changes to policing in the city and promised a lawsuit.
Ohio State’s Day talks Notre Dame
COLUMBUS – When a reporter told Ryan Day his 93-year-old mother was concerned that Ohio State’s players might believe all the hype surrounding them, Day said everyone can be assured that isn’t happening. “I think, coming off last year, there are no big heads. This team is...
Ohio State favored against Notre Dame
It’s like the big Fourth of July fireworks show happening on June 27. It’s like Santa making his deliveries on December 18. You don’t expect a match-up like today’s No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame in Week One of the college football season. The last time Ohio State opened a football season in a similar way was in 1986 when it played Alabama in its opener in a match-up of Top 10 teams and legendary football programs.
