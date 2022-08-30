Read full article on original website
Conlee Lindsey Picks Up Another Win at Western Hills
Another day, another good round for University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey Thursday afternoon. Lindsey blazed through nine holes at Western Hills, shooting a 35 to take medalist honors in a match with golfers from UHA, Christian County, and Logan County. Logan County’s Abby Forbes finished second with a round of...
Henderson Halts Hoptown Boys’ Winning Run 5-0
After winning three straight and four of their last five to nose above .500 for the first time this season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team saw that run come to an end on Thursday at the hands of visiting Henderson County. Hoptown drops its fifth match in a row...
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 6 Todd Central 0
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers continued their strong start to the 2022 soccer season with a 6-0 triumph over Todd County Central on Thursday. The Lady Tigers are now 6-2-1. See some of the action from Thursday’s match at Butler Stadium in Princeton in this YSE photo gallery. Lady...
Trigg Golfers Top Caldwell 3.5 to 2.5 in Match Play
Caldwell County and Trigg County squared off in a rare match-play high school golf competition Thursday at Princeton Golf Club. The visiting Wildcats edged the Tigers 3.5 points to 2.5 points in a close match. Here are the individual match results:. Hunter Reynolds (Trigg) defeated Austin Crick 2 up. Collin...
Hunt and Engler Tie for Medalist at Western Hills
It came right down to the wire Thursday afternoon at Western Hills. The Logan County Cougars edged out the Christian County Colonels 170-174 in a match involving golfers from Christian County, Logan County, University Heights, and Russellville. The Blazers finished third with a team score of 196. Individually, Landon Hunt...
Trigg Girls Rout Webster for Spot in 2A Section 1 Final (w/PHOTOS)
The high-scoring Trigg County girls’ soccer team earned its first shutout victory of the season on Thursday, drilling Webster County 9-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 semifinals at Hopkins County Central. The Lady Wildcats move to 7-1 with their seventh straight win and earn a spot in Saturday’s...
Caldwell’s Girls Shut Out Todd Central 6-0, Now 6-2-1
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team is 4-0 all-time against Todd County Central after blanking the Lady Rebels 6-0 Thursday night at Butler Stadium. Tallie Branch and Mariah Merritt each had two goals as Caldwell’s girls improved to 6-2-1 on the season. Branch had two goals in the...
Lady Blazers Sweep Hoptown in District Battle
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are now on a bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their tenth straight win Thursday night, rolling past Hopkinsville in straight sets in an 8th District battle. The Lady Blazers opened quick, taking the first set 25-7. The second set saw...
