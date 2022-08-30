Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park
The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
The Oakland Press
Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
The Oakland Press
Public invited to share ideas for reinventing Adams Road corridor
Rochester Hills residents are being asked to help figure out the future of the Adams Road corridor that runs from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard. This stretch of road runs along the eastern side of Meadowbrook Hall and two golf courses, as well as through some residential areas. City, county...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season
Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash at Rochester Hills intersection, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Troy woman was killed Tuesday after her car was struck as part of a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills, police said. The crash happened at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads, according to authorities.
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Wixom gives Tribar permission to resume discharges to treatment plant
The city of Wixom has given Tribar Technologies conditional approval to resume discharges to its Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city prohibited discharges from Tribar on Aug. 1, three days after the automotive supplier released an improperly treated liquid from its Plant 5 that contained hexavalent chromium to the treatment plant.
fox2detroit.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while helping bicyclist who was hit in Port Huron Township
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a woman tried to help a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Port Huron Township. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 after 10:30 p.m. to report that he hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County
Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.
Comments / 0