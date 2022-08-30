ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park

The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Public invited to share ideas for reinventing Adams Road corridor

Rochester Hills residents are being asked to help figure out the future of the Adams Road corridor that runs from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard. This stretch of road runs along the eastern side of Meadowbrook Hall and two golf courses, as well as through some residential areas. City, county...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
WNEM

MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season

Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#North And South#Road Between#Telegraph Road#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Oakland Press

Wixom gives Tribar permission to resume discharges to treatment plant

The city of Wixom has given Tribar Technologies conditional approval to resume discharges to its Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city prohibited discharges from Tribar on Aug. 1, three days after the automotive supplier released an improperly treated liquid from its Plant 5 that contained hexavalent chromium to the treatment plant.
WIXOM, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...

Comments / 0

Community Policy