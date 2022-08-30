ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 1

Related
WFMY NEWS2

You 'won' but you have to pay fees or taxes? Nope.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last two years, the government has given out stimulus checks, and money to help pay rent and utilities, and provided extra unemployment money. So, it's not crazy to think there could be something more. Recently, a 2 Wants To Know viewer sent me this:
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fall in North Carolina: When it starts, average temperatures, when leaves could change colors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September has arrived and the pumpkin flavors are already flowing! It seems that as soon as the calendar flips from August to September the mindset of Fall starts to set in, almost immediately. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore even told our weather team that as soon as the "ber" months (SeptemBER, OctoBER, NovemBER) get here, she starts breaking out all of her fall clothes!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy