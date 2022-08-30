Read full article on original website
You 'won' but you have to pay fees or taxes? Nope.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last two years, the government has given out stimulus checks, and money to help pay rent and utilities, and provided extra unemployment money. So, it's not crazy to think there could be something more. Recently, a 2 Wants To Know viewer sent me this:
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
Coach K receives North Carolina's highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine
DURHAM, N.C. — On Thursday, former Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was presented with North Carolina's highest honorary award. Gov. Roy Cooper presented Coach K with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his significant impact on the state during his tenure at Duke and for his community work across North Carolina.
Fall in North Carolina: When it starts, average temperatures, when leaves could change colors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — September has arrived and the pumpkin flavors are already flowing! It seems that as soon as the calendar flips from August to September the mindset of Fall starts to set in, almost immediately. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore even told our weather team that as soon as the "ber" months (SeptemBER, OctoBER, NovemBER) get here, she starts breaking out all of her fall clothes!
'Chameleon Beard Bandit' sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A U.S. district judge sentenced 49-year-old Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. to 15 years Friday after robbing two banks in 2017. Police said he robbed the Bank Of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro and the bank on 2 Park Drive in Durham. He was nicknamed...
