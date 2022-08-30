Local artist Alex Richardson has contributed his unique style to the Bossier’s art scene for many years. Richardson is the Nonprofit Marketing Coordinator for the Bossier Arts Council (BAC). For many years, he has contributed his unique style to the Bossier art scene . In return, Richardson has grabbed the attention of business owners and other professionals around the Shreveport-Bossier area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO