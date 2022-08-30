Read full article on original website
High school football: Parkway throttles Minden in opener
The Parkway Panthers’ debut on their new artificial turf field was a successful one. Parkway dedicated the field at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium Thursday night, but lightning forced the suspension of the game against the Minden Crimson Tide with 8:32 left in the first quarter and the score 0-0.
High school football: Benton hammers Northwood in impressive season opener
What a way for Reynolds Moore to begin his 10th season as head coach of the Benton Tigers. Moore’s Tigers opened the 2022 season Thursday night with a 34-12 victory over the Northwood Falcons at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. The victory wasn’t a surprise, but the margin was...
High school cross country: Season gets underway Saturday
Last year, the Parkway won the District 1-5A boys championship and finished runner-up in the girls division. With most of the top runners returning from those teams, Parkway will be looking for another outstanding season. The 2022 season officially begins Saturday. Parkway is set to compete in the Mississippi College...
College football: No. 2 Montana stifles Demons in season opener
MISSOULA, Montana – After a slow start against No. 2 Montana, the Northwestern State football team found its footing midway through the first half of Saturday’s season opener. Then in a 109-second span near the end of the first half, the Grizzlies recaptured the momentum and re-established the...
High school football: Haughton rolls past Red River; North Caddo too much for Bossier
Last year, Class 2A Red River rolled into Harold E. Harlan Stadium and almost pulled a big upset against the Class 5A Haughton Buccaneers. Thursday night in Haughton, the Bucs didn’t let that happen again. Not even close. Haughton defeated Red River 35-0. The game was called at halftime...
High school football: Thursday night’s stormy weather affects parish openers
One game involving a Bossier Parish team was postponed and another suspended because of stormy weather as the 2022 season opened Thursday night. Airline’s game at North DeSoto was postponed. It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. Parkway’s game against Minden at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover...
BRIDGE CLOSURES: LA 154 near Lake Bistineau Dam, Bossier Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, work will begin on two bridges on LA 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam in south Bossier Parish. This work involves DOTD replacing both bridges that cross over Morrow Branch near McCoy Road. The...
BSO Drone Team conducts joint training with BSO Marine Patrol
The BSO Drone Team recently conducted a joint training exercise on Black Bayou in. Benton, LA., with members of the BSO Marine Patrol to hone their skills when working. on and around bodies of water. The training consisted of members practicing launching. from and landing drones onto watercraft. The team...
Reaching new heights with local artist Alex Richardson
Local artist Alex Richardson has contributed his unique style to the Bossier’s art scene for many years. Richardson is the Nonprofit Marketing Coordinator for the Bossier Arts Council (BAC). For many years, he has contributed his unique style to the Bossier art scene . In return, Richardson has grabbed the attention of business owners and other professionals around the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Bossier parish rec grant
Bossier Parish is on the receiving end of a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund to improve and. increase facilities at Parish Camp, located on the southern end of Lake Bistineau. off Fairview Point Rd. Bossier Parish Director of Parks and...
Donald “Don” George Woodward
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Donald “Don” George Woodward, 91, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the mass at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the mass will be Father Fidel Mondragon.
PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN
Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of. Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be. assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift. patrol for many years....
Drug Trafficker Receives 15+ Year Sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
