Evansville, IN

Reitz High School buses rerouted after water main break

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says another main break on Reitz Hill will cause some changes for school buses running in the area.

Tuesday afternoon, EWSU says they have crews are onsite working to fix a water main break at Forest Avenue and Dreier Boulevard.

The utility company says they’ve reached out to EVSC officials so Reitz High School buses can be rerouted. EWSU officials confirm the previous main break at Sonntag and Forest Avenue has been fixed.

Officials say the first water main break rose about after the school notified the district of water pressure issues.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

