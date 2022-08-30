Read full article on original website
Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson
Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Fireworks set off inside South High
There was a heavy police presence at Wichita’s South High after fireworks were set off inside the building. Officers also worked to break up a large crowd following a fight. This was reported close to noon, and there are no reports of injuries tied to this disturbance. Students were able to remain at school, but parents did have the option to pick their kids up if they wanted to. School officials said a student set off two firecrackers in a hallway.
Authorities Need Help Finding Wichita Woman Wanted For 2020 Homicide
Authorities are still searching for a Wichita woman wanted for a fatal shooting that happened at the Baby Dolls Club in Wichita on August 24th of 2020. 31 year old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were called to the club in the 4900 block of N....
Disturbances reported at two Wichita high schools
Disturbances were reported at two Wichita high schools on Wednesday and Thursday. School officials said pepper spray was used on a group of students outside Southeast High School on Wednesday. A school security used the spray when a group of students became unruly and refused directions from adults. No students were actually sprayed and there were no serious injuries.
Wichita man sentenced to over 8 years for fatal shooting
A Wichita man has been sentenced to 101 months in prison for a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home in 2021. 27-year-old De’Adrian Johnson had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he had been using drugs before shooting two other people and then turning the gun on himself in March, 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.
Wichita woman missing, car found near McPherson
Wichita police are asking for any information that helps them find 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree. Family reported her missing on August 24. Crabtree’s car was found later that day at the I-135 rest stop near McPherson, with personal items left inside. Law enforcement searched the are but Amanda was never found.
Wichita man charged in fatal shooting in Derby
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Derby. 22-year-old Demarc Burgess made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on a charge of second degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $500,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on September 12th.
Parents Sentenced to Over 26 Years in Child’s Death
The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead in a south Wichita mobile home will each face 322 months in prison. Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and other charges. They will serve 26 and 10 months for...
Wichita area firefighters to collect donations for MDA
Wichita area firefighters will be taking part in their annual fundraising drive for muscular dystrophy research over the Labor Day weekend. The International Association of Firefighters has been conducting the “Fill The Boot Drive” since 1954 to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters from Wichita Local 135 will be out with boots in hand at Walmart, Dillons stores and Towne East Mall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sedgwick County firefighters from Local 2612 will be out at various intersections through the weekend.
KDOT Hosting 2nd Public Meeting for U.S. 54/East Kellogg Project
The Kansas Dept. of Transportation is hosting an open house-style public meeting about improvements to the U.S. 54/East Kellogg corridor. It will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School Gymnasium, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two...
WSU Among The Awardees for Biden Admin. Grants Totaling $1 Billion
Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as part of the Biden Administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge”. The WSU funds are for the South Kansas Coalition, which will work toward boosting regional aerospace production in order...
