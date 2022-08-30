Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Out For Opening Game Against USF
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play in the season opener against USF. At the beginning of fall camp, Romney said he was “healthier than ever.” However, days after that comment to KSL Sports, Romney suffered an injury in fall camp that has since limited his availability.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Victory Over USF Was Two Tales Of Transfer Portal Paths
TAMPA, FL. – The uncertainty surrounding USF was a big reason why there was a vocal minority that thought No. 25 BYU football could struggle against the Bulls. Like BYU, USF has one of the most experienced rosters in college football. The Bulls gained experience through former Power Five players in the Transfer Portal with guys like Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.
kslsports.com
BYU Standout Puka Nacua Leaves USF Game With Injury
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw his impactful play against USF end due to injury. Nacua entered the game with question marks about his availability, but he ended up playing. The former Washington Husky transfer was on pace for a career night. On BYU’s first offensive...
kslsports.com
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
kslsports.com
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Wide-Open Keanu Hill For TD Against USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found a wide-open Keanu Hill in the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Cougars’ lead against the USF Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
kslsports.com
Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday,...
kslsports.com
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Nacua Breaks Loose For Long TD Run On First Play Against USF
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua got things rolling against the USF Bulls with a 75-yard touchdown run on the Cougars’ first play of the game. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
kslsports.com
Views From Tampa During BYU/USF Weather Delay
TAMPA, FL – The weather delay for the BYU/USF game has exceeded an hour. Moments before the stoppage went into effect, BYU players and coaches were in the tunnel getting ready to take the field to begin the 2022 season. But unfortunately, the weather in the Tampa area had other plans.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Releases Hype Video For USF Game
TAMPA, FL. – BYU football is back. The return of the season also signals the return of weekly hype videos. BYU dropped a hype video for Saturday’s game against the USF Bulls here in Tampa. The video features BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill at the beginning sporting the...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
TAMPA, FL – The rubber match for BYU vs USF is upon us. Each team has won a game on its home field in this series. USF won the 2019 contest, pulling the upset over a reeling BYU team in Tampa. Then BYU defeated the Bulls last year after USF tried to make a comeback effort in the second half.
kslsports.com
USF Reminds BYU’s Kalani Sitake Of Prior Matchup With Pac-12 Team
TAMPA, FL. – The USF Bulls are on the opposite end of the country, but they remind BYU football coach Kalani Sitake of a team from the Pac-12 Conference. BYU takes on the Bulls on Saturday to open their 2022 schedule. It’s a game where No. 25 BYU is a heavy favorite. By many projections, BYU is a double-digit favorite against the Bulls.
kslsports.com
BYU Loses Women’s Basketball Series With South Carolina Over Alleged Racial Slur
PROVO, Utah – The ripple effect of the alleged racial slur at a BYU Women’s Volleyball game is now carrying over into other sports in BYU’s athletic department. In a Friday news dump before the Labor Day weekend, South Carolina women’s basketball announced it canceled its home-and-home series with BYU. The two programs were scheduled to play in Columbia on November 7, 2022, to open the upcoming season.
kslsports.com
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss On Road At Sacramento State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a road loss to the Sacramento State Hornets to open the 2022 season. The Hornets hosted the Trailblazers on Saturday, September 3. Sacramento State defeated Utah Tech, 50-33. The Trailblazers struggled to get things going in their first game...
