Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City woman was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into homes.

Iasha D. Cannady, 48, will not be eligible for parole, the U.S. attorney's office prosecuting the case said. Cannady pleaded guilty in December to two counts of using explosive materials to damage a building and one count of possessing a Molotov cocktail.

Cannady admitted to using the Molotov cocktails to set fire to two rental properties in Jefferson City in July 2020, according to the U.S. attorney's office. She said she did so in retaliation after her daughter was involved in a fight at Capital City Mall, according to a news release.

Cannady attacked two homes -- one in the 800 block of Lafayette Street where a toddler and two elderly people lived and another in the 1200 block of East Walter Street, investigators said. Law enforcement found bottles, rags and gasoline at the locations, according to the news release.

Police then found Cannady driving with a liquor bottle, fuel, a wick, a rag and other items in her vehicle, according to the release.

Cannady has been convicted of arson for setting her daughter's car on fire and has convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking and stealing.

