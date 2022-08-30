ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Multiple people shot in Palatka, PCFR reports

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were reported shot in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Fire Rescue. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 11:35. Emergency crews are currently on the scene at 207 N 108th Street. The investigation is ongoing and...
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspots#Dcps
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra student a Bank of America Student Leader

Four area high school seniors were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders this summer (#BofAStudentLeaders) in a program that included an eight-week summer internship providing students first-hand experience in serving their communities. Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
msn.com

Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after 'making threats'

A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident. The statement says the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy