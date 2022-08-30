Read full article on original website
Hidden Oaks Elementary School has dozens of new headphones in time for the school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A delivery of 50 headphones was made Wednesday, August 17 to Hidden Oaks Elementary on the Westside of Jacksonville. Principal Lawanda Polydore was among the happy students to receive the donation from an organization called Totes for Teachers which helps students in underserved communities. Teachers on...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
News4Jax.com
Multiple people shot in Palatka, PCFR reports
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were reported shot in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Fire Rescue. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 11:35. Emergency crews are currently on the scene at 207 N 108th Street. The investigation is ongoing and...
News4Jax.com
DCPS moves forward with 4 transformational new school projects funded by half-cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The district is moving forward with four transformative new school projects across the city funded by the half-cent sales tax that was approved by Duval County voters in 2020. Among the projects is Jean Ribault High School, which will be receiving a brand-new school facility —...
News4Jax.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
News4Jax.com
Yulee Middle School student who threatened to ‘shoot up the school’ charged with stalking, cyberstalking: deputies
YULEE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy who attends Yulee Middle School was arrested on charges of stalking and cyberstalking Friday after he made repeated comments threatening violence at his school, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, a deputy...
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
Orange Park Mall temporarily closed due to disturbance, Clay County Sheriffs report
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall due to a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Clay County Deputies report roughly 1,000 juveniles were on the premise of the theater in the Orange Park...
Who are the candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted the two remaining candidates running for sheriff. In the...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra student a Bank of America Student Leader
Four area high school seniors were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders this summer (#BofAStudentLeaders) in a program that included an eight-week summer internship providing students first-hand experience in serving their communities. Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
msn.com
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after 'making threats'
A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident. The statement says the...
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
News4Jax.com
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach police officer selected as Hyundai Hometown Hero ‘can’t express my appreciation enough’
For the first time, we’re hearing from the Jacksonville Beach police officer who was just selected as a Hyundai Hometown Hero. On Wednesday, we told you Officer Thomas Harper was picked as the winner in the first responder category. News4JAX spoke with Harper about what the nomination and win...
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
