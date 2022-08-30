Man Pleads Guilty To Drunk Driving, Hit-And-Run

Antwan McPhatter (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A Staten Island man has pled guilty to drunk driving and more in connection to a hit-and-run that led to a police chase, officials said.

Antwan McPhatter, 26, pled guilty to Eluding, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage.

At the time of his sentencing on November 3, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.

Around 6:30 p.m. August 19, 2021, authorities received a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Blaine Avenue and the Boulevard. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee had crashed into an unoccupied car and fled the scene.

Officers attempted to pull over a Jeep matching the description that was found traveling in the wrong direction on Sheridan Avenue. Once police activated their lights and sirens, the suspected car sped away at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on Route 35.

Police said that the Jeep made a right turn onto Beach Drive in Ortley Beach, then came to a stop at the end of Beach Drive but accelerated westbound towards Route 35. The car then failed to stop at a stop sign, entered Route 35, and collided with a marked Seaside Heights Police vehicle. As a result, the Jeep hit a utility pole, which fell on top of it.

The driver, identified as McPhatter, tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended. Officials said two Seaside Heights Police Officers were transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

McPhatter was also brought to Community Medical Center, where his blood was drawn. He was then brought to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since the date of his arrest.

Laboratory results revealed that McPhatter was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the incident.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledged the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Seaside Heights Police, Toms River Police, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to McPhatter’s apprehension and guilty plea.