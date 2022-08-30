Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison
DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison. Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years. He...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
deadlinedetroit.com
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers
A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oakland County man going to trial for allegedly stealing deposits from prospective business owners after deals fell through
An Oakland County man with a shady criminal past has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of deposits from prospective business owners.
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend. LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
michiganradio.org
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.
Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said. Officials were called around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) to the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor for a welfare check, they said.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
Student made threats to kill Jackson County school staff, according to testimony
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into an alleged assault between students at a Jackson County school led to one of those students threatening to kill school staff, according to court testimony. Nathaneal Mann, 20, of Napoleon, was bound over for trial Thursday on charges of making a false report...
Family helps friend escape domestic violence, loses everything in firebombing
Six people had only seconds to get out after being firebombed at 2 am inside a home on Appoline on Detroit’s west side. A 3-year-old boy was burned on his arms, hands, and ears.
fox2detroit.com
Illegal marijuana operation explodes in Detroit; cause under investigation
Investigators are back at the scene of an explosion that happened Monday evening in Detroit, as they work to determine what led to the blast. Authorities said an illegal marijuana operation was in the building.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 5