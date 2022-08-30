ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Health
deadlinedetroit.com

DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers

A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Pain And Suffering#Prison#Detroit A
CBS Detroit

Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
michiganradio.org

A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.

Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy