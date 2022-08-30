Sayif Saud “proud” of Uriah Hall’s career and everything he accomplished following his retirement from MMA: “Uriah had a great run”

Read full article on original website
Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Police investigating alleged “assault” of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Police are investigating an alleged ‘assault’ of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht. Conor McGregor seems to be in the news a lot lately – news about everything other than his return to the Octagon. McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) has not fought in over a year....
Paddy Pimblett admits to having an eating disorder: “People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”
Paddy Pimblett is admitting to having an eating disorder. Paddy Pimblett, 27, (19-3 MMA) is currently on a five fight winning streak. ‘The Baddy’s’ last victim was Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year. While getting lots of attention for his performances inside the Octagon,...
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Sean O’Malley reveals the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA
Sean O’Malley has revealed the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA. It was almost a decade ago that O’Malley entered the UFC as a bantamweight contender. O’Malley, 27, has enjoyed a record of 15 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, seven by knockout. ‘Sugar’ has quite the reputation inside as well as outside of the cage.
UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN
The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya leaves UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira “in another oxygen mask”
Marvin Vettori hopes that Alex Pereira can knockout Israel Adesanya again in a violent fashion. In kickboxing, Pereira scored a KO win over Adesanya that saw the doctors use an oxygen mask on him. The two will now fight for the third time – with UFC 281 serving as the first time they meet in MMA. It’s a fascinating matchup and for Vettori who is one of Adesanya’s longest rivals, he hopes the fight plays out in a similar fashion.
Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”
Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
Julia Avila clarifies UFC fighter pay comments, hopes to see improvement over time: “I love the UFC, but I know they can do more”
UFC women’s bantamweight Julia Avila has clarified her fighter pay comments. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since July 2021. In that outing, the 34-year-old secured a third-round submission victory over Julija Stoliarenko. That win gave Avila her third in her last four outings in the UFC octagon.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon heads to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Gane (10-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his first career loss as a professional. The Frenchman was defeated by Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa
Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
Daniel Cormier discusses his recent Twitter exchange with Jorge Masvidal: “When you take to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier issued a word of warning to Jorge Masvidal when discussing their recent back and forth. While we all know Daniel Cormier these days as the fun-loving MMA commentator and analyst, fans and pundits also recognise that back in the day, he was one of the best fighters of all-time.
Robert Whittaker discusses his “next move” after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I still think I’m the most dangerous man in the division”
Robert Whittaker is still hunting the chance to “gobble up that gold” after defeating Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had strung together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a “hell of a challenge” after suffering nasty KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a ‘hell of a challenge’ after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th. It was Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman (& fans) with a last-minute knockout to claim the world title.
Coach says Ryan Spann is “one of the scariest dudes that gets into the Octagon,” expects Dominick Reyes scrap to be “a great fight”
Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud is excited Ryan Spann is getting a massive opportunity as he faces Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Reyes will be making his return after suffering a KO loss to Jiri Prochazka in May of 2021, a setback which marked his third defeat in a row. Spann, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating win over Ion Cutelaba and according to Saud, he believes Spann is one of the scariest guys that fights in the UFC.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s knockout win over Tai Tuivasa: “It’s really hard to be impressed”
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou admits Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa was an “electric” fight, but says it’s really hard to be impressed. Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was cage-side to watch his most recent adversary Gane (11-1 MMA) take on streaking heavyweight contender Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) in today’s UFC Paris main event.
GSP’s Mount Rushmore of MMA consists of seven heads, including Royce Gracie
Georges Saint-Pierre has given his MMA Mount Rushmore, and it has a lot of heads. When it comes to MMA, fans and pundits love debating who’s the greatest fighter of all time. Names such as Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and more, are all included in the debate. As far as women’s MMA goes, Amanda Nunes is almost unanimously agreed as the greatest ever.
Luke Rockhold clarifies retirement talk, states he could return in the future: “I want to get my body back, but I’ll never close the door”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has left the door open for a return. The 37-year-old returned to action last month at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa. The bout ended a three-year layoff for the former titleholder. Despite the time out of the cage, Rockhold didn’t miss a beat.
