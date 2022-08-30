ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Josh Gordon signs with new NFL team

The NFL comeback of Josh Gordon continues as the embattled wide receiver has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. The 31-year-old wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL last year following his latest indefinite suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and...
NASHVILLE, TN
AthlonSports.com

Eagles Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Time With An Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be at full strength to start the 2022 season. A key member of the team's offensive line rotation is going to miss some time. That player is former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice, per Mike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
NBA
NBC Sports

Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022

Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

The magical transformation of the Eagles' WR corps

It was only two years ago that the Eagles’ wide receivers were Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, DeSean Jackson, John Hightower, Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. All gone. That 2020 season was a nightmare for a lot of reasons. Just three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
