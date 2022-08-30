Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself a "god" and leads an abstract spirituality group online have been accused of two separate murders in Alabama. Rashad Jamal White, known among his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a group popularized online known as "The University of Cosmic Intelligence," in which Jamal preaches about a spirituality exclusively for Black and Latino people, whom he says are natural earthly beings while White people are not.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO