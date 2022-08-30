Read full article on original website
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Mississippi public schools go virtual to combat ongoing ‘water crisis’: Mississippi Association of Educators president
Pennsylvania manufacturing workers blast Biden's student loan handout as unfair
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. – President Biden may love to play up his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but manufacturing workers in at least one part of the Keystone state say the White House's $500 billion student loan handout is a slap in the face to blue-collar America. Fox News Digital spoke...
Incoming Miami school board members encourage elected officials to get involved in local elections
Two incoming Miami school board candidates who won their elections after being endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., Fla., are encouraging other governors and other elected officials get involved in school board races, emphasizing the importance of local elections. "We need to up the game in education… and governors are...
Kansas teacher wins $95,000 after school pushed her to 'deceive' parents about students' gender identity
A retired Kansas teacher won $95,000 in a lawsuit against the Geary County school district after administrators attempted to force her to deceive parents about their student's gender identity. Pamela Ricard, 58, argued that school administrators in Colorado had demanded that she use students' preferred gender pronouns in classrooms, but...
Michigan House Dem candidate 'honored' to appear alongside show host who made antisemitic comments after 9/11
Carl Marlinga, the Democratic nominee to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District in the House, made a recent appearance on a Facebook Live program hosted by MD Rabbi Alam, claiming he was "honored" to appear alongside the host who has a history with antisemitic statements related to 9/11. Following Marlinga's appearance...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
Oz blasts Pennsylvania Dem Senate nominee Fetterman for having two men convicted of murder on campaign payroll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hired two convicted murderers to work for his campaign, and his Republican opponent in the state's November election, Mehmet Oz, claims it shows he is soft on crime. Dennis and Lee Horton, two brothers who were convicted of murder in 1994 and serving life...
Mass panic, early closure at Minnesota State Fair following brawl
A brawl that broke out at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday and the police response that followed led to a mass crowd panic and exodus, as well as an early closure of the fairgrounds. The fight occurred at Cafe Caribe in the Midway section of the fairgrounds and resulted...
Ted Cruz returning to New Hampshire to support Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial House race
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is heading to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024. Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was shared first with Fox News on Saturday. The get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Trump blasts Biden's anti-MAGA speech: 'He's the enemy of the state'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier in the week calling it the most "vicious" speech ever given by an American president. "This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American...
2024 Watch: Pence, Pompeo, Cruz, heading to New Hampshire this month
Two potential contenders for the next race for the Republican presidential nomination return this month to New Hampshire, the state that for a century held the first primary in the race for the White House. And another possible GOP presidential contender is making his first stop in the early voting...
Electric vehicle push in California ‘not about environment,’ it’s ‘about control’: Radio host
Followers of social media spirituality influencer accused of 2 murders in Alabama: 'I am a god'
Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself a "god" and leads an abstract spirituality group online have been accused of two separate murders in Alabama. Rashad Jamal White, known among his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a group popularized online known as "The University of Cosmic Intelligence," in which Jamal preaches about a spirituality exclusively for Black and Latino people, whom he says are natural earthly beings while White people are not.
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname ‘mini shark’, have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
California wildfire sets homes ablaze, forces evacuations
A northern California wildfire injured several people on Friday and forced the evacuations of thousands. According to Cal Fire, the blaze had spread over 3,921 acres on Saturday and was 20% contained. The cause of the fire, which started on Friday near the property of Roseburg Forest Products, remains under...
Texas Democratic Party distances itself from armed Antifa at 'kid-friendly' drag show, blames Cruz, Abbott
EXCLUSIVE: The Texas Democratic Party distanced itself from the actions of masked, openly armed Antifa protesters at last weekend's "kid-friendly" drag brunch in Texas, instead blaming the incident on Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and other "extremist Republicans." "We have no association of any kind with groups or individuals...
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals, gang members
Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week. In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the apprehension of 21 gang members, two sex offenders, and three illegal aliens with prior convictions including for robbery and battery.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
