ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal to become HBO documentary

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal is heading to HBO.

HBO is set to produce the documentary "BS High" which will chronicle the Bishop Sycamore football team, which advertised itself as an Ohio state high school football powerhouse and claimed to have numerous high-level college prospects, but instead shed light on a program that was not a high school at all.

Is Bishop Sycamore a school? Here's what we know about the Columbus football team

The film will be directed by Travon Free and Desmond Roe, who directed "Two Distant Strangers," which won the "Best Live Action Short Film Award" at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Fake high school football team on ESPN raised questions

After the team's 58-0 loss to IMG Academy on ESPN, national attention turned to Bishop Sycamore , with its given address going to Resolute Athletic Complex, an indoor sports facility near Easton Town Center where the team practiced once a month and did not hold classes, and its lack of football success.

Prior to the team's loss to IMG Academy, Bishop Sycamore lost 19-7 to Sto-Rox in its second game in three days.

What we learned: Central Ohio high school football: 5 things we learned from Week 2

Former coach Roy Johnson , who had a bench warrant out in Delaware County associated with an assault charge that was reduced to criminal mischief, was fired after Bishop Sycamore's loss by athletic director Andre Peterson.

Is Bishop Sycamore a real school in Columbus, Ohio?

Peterson later called Bishop Sycamore "a post-grad football academy" and not a school.

During the 2021-22 school year, the Ohio Department of Education did not have Bishop Sycamore listed as a charter school, but did have it listed as a "non-chartered, non-tax supported school" the year before, a type of school that "because of truly held religious beliefs, choose to not be chartered by the State Board of Education."

Setter leads Olentangy Liberty: 'I want to be a rock': Even-keeled Gabi Moulton leads Olentangy Liberty volleyball

"BS High" will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal to become HBO documentary

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Sycamore, OH
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Delaware, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Johnson
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hbo#High School Football#Football Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The 93rd Academy Awards#Espn#Img Academy#Sto Rox
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area school mourning by loss of student

GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy