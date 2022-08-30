Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal to become HBO documentary

The Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal is heading to HBO.

HBO is set to produce the documentary "BS High" which will chronicle the Bishop Sycamore football team, which advertised itself as an Ohio state high school football powerhouse and claimed to have numerous high-level college prospects, but instead shed light on a program that was not a high school at all.

The film will be directed by Travon Free and Desmond Roe, who directed "Two Distant Strangers," which won the "Best Live Action Short Film Award" at the 93rd Academy Awards.

After the team's 58-0 loss to IMG Academy on ESPN, national attention turned to Bishop Sycamore , with its given address going to Resolute Athletic Complex, an indoor sports facility near Easton Town Center where the team practiced once a month and did not hold classes, and its lack of football success.

Prior to the team's loss to IMG Academy, Bishop Sycamore lost 19-7 to Sto-Rox in its second game in three days.

Former coach Roy Johnson , who had a bench warrant out in Delaware County associated with an assault charge that was reduced to criminal mischief, was fired after Bishop Sycamore's loss by athletic director Andre Peterson.

Peterson later called Bishop Sycamore "a post-grad football academy" and not a school.

During the 2021-22 school year, the Ohio Department of Education did not have Bishop Sycamore listed as a charter school, but did have it listed as a "non-chartered, non-tax supported school" the year before, a type of school that "because of truly held religious beliefs, choose to not be chartered by the State Board of Education."

"BS High" will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2023.

