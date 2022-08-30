(AP) — The White House says the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit Mississippi’s capital city on Friday as local, state and federal officials deal with a water system crisis. Flooding early in the week exacerbated problems with Jackson’s long-troubled water system. The whole city was affected at one time or another by low pressure and many remain without water or with very low pressure. Officials said Thursday that they’ve made progress in restoring the system. But much remains to be done. And a boil-water order that predates this week’s crisis remains in effect as the city establishes distribution points for those needing water.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO