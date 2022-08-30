Read full article on original website
Some Improvement Seen As Jackson Water Woes Continue
(AP) — The White House says the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit Mississippi’s capital city on Friday as local, state and federal officials deal with a water system crisis. Flooding early in the week exacerbated problems with Jackson’s long-troubled water system. The whole city was affected at one time or another by low pressure and many remain without water or with very low pressure. Officials said Thursday that they’ve made progress in restoring the system. But much remains to be done. And a boil-water order that predates this week’s crisis remains in effect as the city establishes distribution points for those needing water.
California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
(AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began...
Low On Water, Prep Football Adapts In Mississippi’s Capital
A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say...
Sectors Of Texas Economy Are Slowing Down
Certain sectors of the Texas economy are showing signs of slowing down. Two new reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas show declines in manufacturing, retail activity, and the service sector statewide in August. The reports say those sectors of the economy are still dealing with supply chain problems,...
Beto O’Rourke Returning To Campaign Trail
Beto O’Rourke will make South Texas his first stop when he returns to the campaign trail following an illness. O’Rouke’s campaign says he’ll be hosting an event Saturday night in Laredo. The Democratic candidate for governor has been sidelined with a bacterial infection. Most polls show...
