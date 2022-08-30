Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Seasonal events ready to return
BULLHEAD CITY — Now that the hottest days of summer are almost behind us, locals can look forward to a couple returning outdoor events. The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival returns from its summer break from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mohave Community College.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suicide prevention walk set￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Every suicide is heartbreaking, and the heartbreak ripples out into the families and friends of the hurting souls. The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on September 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park River View Legacy Ramada, wants to give survivors, loved ones, families and friends a positive environment in order to honor, remember and celebrate themselves and their loved ones.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave Valley Raceway gearing up for Saturday racing￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Vroom, vroom. Ladies and gentlemen have been starting their engines and racing a dirt oval in Mohave Valley since 1993 and they’re starting the second half of the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3. With all the energy and enthusiasm that the tri-state region has...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 2-4
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the Tri-state with a Rolling Stones tribute, Ann Wilson concert or fireworks display in Laughlin, Wild West days in Oatman and stock car racing in Mohave Valley. • He’s got the moves like Jagger, the voice, the look and the miraculous energy. Mick Adams...
Students at Kingman High School plotted shooting, authorities say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two female students at an Arizona high school planned to shoot fellow students who had bullied them, making a list of those they wanted to hurt, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
FOXBusiness
Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism
Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
AZFamily
Two Kingman High School students arrested after allegedly planning school shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Kingman High School students have been arrested after allegedly planning a shooting at the high school. On Wednesday, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were asked by Kingman High School resource officers to investigate threats of a possible shooting. After speaking with students, deputies said they could not find evidence for the claims. When the deputies returned to the school Thursday for more investigation, they said they found two students, a fourteen-year-old girl and a fifteen-year-old girl, that were reportedly plotting the shooting.
knau.org
Mohave County authorities ask for public's help in locating missing Golden Valley man
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the Golden Valley area. Authorities say 62-year-old Gregory Dennen was last seen at his residence on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. He reportedly left on foot with no water,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal pedestrian vs vehicle accident￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – On Wednesday, August 31 at Bullhead City emergency crews were called to a pedestrian verses vehicle accident in the 600 block of Highway 95. A 73-year-old male driver struck an 83-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the highway. While in transport to the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.
fox10phoenix.com
Mohave County man accused of murdering the woman he lived with, sheriff's office says
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was killed by a man she was living with in Mohave County just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 3, says the sheriff's office. At around 12:30 a.m. near I-40 and 12435 Street, deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell dead.
