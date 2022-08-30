PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Kingman High School students have been arrested after allegedly planning a shooting at the high school. On Wednesday, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were asked by Kingman High School resource officers to investigate threats of a possible shooting. After speaking with students, deputies said they could not find evidence for the claims. When the deputies returned to the school Thursday for more investigation, they said they found two students, a fourteen-year-old girl and a fifteen-year-old girl, that were reportedly plotting the shooting.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO