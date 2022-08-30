One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO