Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Authorities looking for two missing Tri-state men

BULLHEAD CITY — Authorities in two states are looking for two Tri-state men who have been reported missing. Gregory Dennen, a 62-year-old Golden Valley man, hasn't been seen since Wednesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Dennen was last spotted on foot near his residence around Pima Road...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Drug investigation leads to two arrests in LHC￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A several months long investigation by Lake Havasu City Police (LHCPD and MAGNET has led to the arrest of two Lake Havasu City resident. On August 30, detectives from the LHCPD’s Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Street Crimes Unit, arrested 57-year-old Kimberly Bem and 33-year-old Daniel Martinez after they were contacted during a traffic stop. A search of the car revealed 15 individual bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 60 grams, 6 grams of fentanyl pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal pedestrian vs vehicle accident￼￼

BULLHEAD CITY – On Wednesday, August 31 at Bullhead City emergency crews were called to a pedestrian verses vehicle accident in the 600 block of Highway 95. A 73-year-old male driver struck an 83-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the highway. While in transport to the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.
CBS News

1 person dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona's SARA Park

One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.
KTNV

California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays

(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays. Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.
knau.org

Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City. They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park. The group, which also included a 63-year-old...
zachnews.net

Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Parker, Arizona drowns at Skiers Cove along the Colorado River during the afternoon last Sunday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Pictures: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: A man from Parker, Arizona drowns at Skiers Cove along the Colorado River on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. According...
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, September 5th, in observance of the Labor Day...
Fox5 KVVU

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Powerball player had quite the start to their week after hitting several numbers in Monday night’s drawing. According to officials, the player matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 29 drawing. The winning ticket, which was worth...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Suicide prevention walk set￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Every suicide is heartbreaking, and the heartbreak ripples out into the families and friends of the hurting souls. The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on September 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park River View Legacy Ramada, wants to give survivors, loved ones, families and friends a positive environment in order to honor, remember and celebrate themselves and their loved ones.
Mohave Daily News

Weekend Happenings, Sept. 2-4

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the Tri-state with a Rolling Stones tribute, Ann Wilson concert or fireworks display in Laughlin, Wild West days in Oatman and stock car racing in Mohave Valley. • He’s got the moves like Jagger, the voice, the look and the miraculous energy. Mick Adams...
FOXBusiness

Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
riverscenemagazine.com

Rockumentary Exposes McCulloch Connection

There are bands and then there are bands. But there’s only one band that’s been going strong for 60 years – the Rolling Stones. A new rockumentary “My Life As A Rolling Stone” features each band member in an episode, beginning with front man Mick Jagger in Episode 1.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Income tax course offered￼

KINGMAN – The H&R Block Income Tax Course will be available in person from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10, at the local HR Block Office, 3145 Stockton Hill Rd. You can also take an eight-week course virtually, choosing your own start date through September. For more information call H&R Block, 928-753-6677.
Mohave Daily News

Seasonal events ready to return

BULLHEAD CITY — Now that the hottest days of summer are almost behind us, locals can look forward to a couple returning outdoor events. The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival returns from its summer break from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mohave Community College.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

