Azusa, CA

Gulch Fire burning near Azusa grows to 110 acres, is 35% contained

By Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

The Gulch Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa grew slightly overnight as nearly 200 firefighters battled to contain it, officials said Tuesday morning.

The fire, which started in the San Gabriel Canyon near the Morris Dam around 11:30 a.m. Monday, has burned 110 acres and was 35% contained, the U.S. Forest Service stated in its update.

Warm and dry conditions along with gusty winds were expected to push the fire to the northwest Tuesday as 179 firefighters battled the blaze alongside air support.

The fire has prompted officials to close access to San Gabriel Canyon.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze, but reminded the public that as many as nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused.

Fire danger in the mountains remains “very high,” which means campfires and BBQs are only allowed in designated recreation sites.

Visitors were asked to take the following precautions to help prevent wildfires:

  • Ensure that your campfires and BBQs are completely extinguished before leaving the area
  • Do not stop on the side of the road on or near dry brush
  • If towing something, make sure your chains are not dragging on the pavement, as they can cause sparks that light dry grasses or brush nearby on fire
  • Fireworks are never allowed in the Angeles National Forest or any other national forest
