ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Otter pups at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher now named

By Ryan Harper
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: sheriff

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC missing persons case leads to 2 teens found dead

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about gunshots being fired. Also at […]
GRAHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter#Pups#Dog#Stella Mae#Latin#Thai#Greek#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
CBS 17

2 NC women standing outside their cars killed in crash along highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy