Otter pups at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher now named

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
NC missing persons case leads to 2 teens found dead
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about gunshots being fired. Also at […]
Where is Heddie Dawkins? Search continues for possibly injured NC woman with ‘severe dementia’
There were 60 to 70 officers helping during a search this week -- and teams are using drones, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles and bicycles to cover more ground, police said.
NC correctional officer provided $300,000 worth of drugs to inmates, officials say
A correctional officer in Alexander County has been arrested after she provided drugs to inmates, authorities said.
Victim killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute; suspect arrested: police
The incident happened at the Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.
Man charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in Maxton: deputies
Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.
40 years in prison for Fayetteville man who led drug trafficking from in-home day care, other areas: DOJ
The sentencing accounts for "leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville."
NC woman stole tractor-trailer, led deputies on chase, sheriff says
A woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she stole a tractor-trailer and led authorities on a chase before she was arrested.
3 teens missing in NC mountains
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
2 NC women standing outside their cars killed in crash along highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and […]
NC mom, son charged after deputies bust them with fentanyl, cocaine, weed, 4 guns, officials say
A North Carolina man previously accused of murder and his mother face drug and firearm charges after authorities said they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and four guns at their house.
NC deputies arrest man, charge him with disturbing/dismembering human remains, after missing woman’s body found near Maxton
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Maxton man after finding a missing woman's remains, according to authorities.
NC woman faces DWI charge after hitting police horse, officials say
A woman in Wilmington hit a police horse Saturday resulting in a DWI, police said.
Tips, complaints lead NC police to bust man with 8 guns, 100+ grams of meth, cocaine, oxycodone: officials
Of the 8 guns, police said two were stolen -- and they also seized nearly $2,000 in cash.
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
NC man who traded fentanyl for stolen tires sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina drug dealer who traded fentanyl in exchange for stolen tires he would then sell at his auto repair shop will spend 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock was sentenced to 180 […]
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
