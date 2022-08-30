ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota

By Jazzmine Jackson
 4 days ago

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.

Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

Sex offender pleads 'not guilty' to new charges

The 29-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

