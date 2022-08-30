ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

College football is back, restaurants ready for a busy season

BATON ROUGE- As soon as employees unlocked the door of Walk On's on Burbank Drive Saturday morning, customers were ready to be seated. The first full weekend of college football kicked off into full swing with games playing on every TV. "A lot of big college games going on today,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7

LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

LSU professor paints mini replica of the Tigers' football field behind Miller Hall

BATON ROUGE - With football season just around the corner, one LSU horticulture professor is getting into the spirit in a unique way!. Since 2004, Professor Robert "Bob" Mirabello has welcomed football season with a one-of-a-kind replica of the Death Valley field behind Miller Hall. The mini version is painted and organized to scale — exactly 1/16th of the size of the actual field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Tigers and Seminoles breakdown with FSU writer

There are now just three days until LSU football kicks off its 2022 season. The Brian Kelly era is officially upon us, and he leads his team into battle on Sunday evening. The Tigers will square off against another traditional powerhouse who has struggled heavily over the last couple of years in Florida State. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will play host to this headline event on college football’s first full weekend of the year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Tigers#Kickoff#Wbrz
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities. NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4

Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back

It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelweekly.com

New, new, new New Orleans

New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crossroadstoday.com

Baggage handler at New Orleans airport dies in belt loader accident

KENNER, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old worker at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was killed after an accident while unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight, authorities said. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, of Reserve, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy