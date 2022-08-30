Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football season ahead of the Jaguars
BATON ROUGE - Many gathered at Southern University ahead of the big game Saturday night against Florida Memorial Lions. Fans spent their first home game tailgating outside A.W. Mumford Stadium, saying today is just the start of a big season ahead. “I want an excellent season. Remember, we’ve got Coach...
wbrz.com
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
wbrz.com
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams set to face off for the first time
BATON ROUGE - Next weekend, two universities that call Baton Rouge home will square off on the football field for the first time ever, but it's not the first time LSU and Southern have shared the stage. Back in 2004, on a chilly day in January, Baton Rouge celebrated both...
wbrz.com
College football is back, restaurants ready for a busy season
BATON ROUGE- As soon as employees unlocked the door of Walk On's on Burbank Drive Saturday morning, customers were ready to be seated. The first full weekend of college football kicked off into full swing with games playing on every TV. "A lot of big college games going on today,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
wbrz.com
LSU professor paints mini replica of the Tigers' football field behind Miller Hall
BATON ROUGE - With football season just around the corner, one LSU horticulture professor is getting into the spirit in a unique way!. Since 2004, Professor Robert "Bob" Mirabello has welcomed football season with a one-of-a-kind replica of the Death Valley field behind Miller Hall. The mini version is painted and organized to scale — exactly 1/16th of the size of the actual field.
LSU football: Tigers and Seminoles breakdown with FSU writer
There are now just three days until LSU football kicks off its 2022 season. The Brian Kelly era is officially upon us, and he leads his team into battle on Sunday evening. The Tigers will square off against another traditional powerhouse who has struggled heavily over the last couple of years in Florida State. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will play host to this headline event on college football’s first full weekend of the year.
FNF: Levi has big night in Bogalusa’s 44-21 win over Franklinton
Highlights of Friday's action between Franklinton and Bogalusa featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana
Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities. NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
JPSO: Vehicle crashes into Jefferson home Saturday morning
Deputies did not say whether an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
wbrz.com
Friday PM Forecast: stalling front to reintroduce widespread storms
As we move into the month of September, many start looking for the first signs of a fall feel. At least through the first quarter of the month, that will not come. The humid, wet pattern will continue. Next 24 Hours: Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back
It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
wbrz.com
Saints safety Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of girls during road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. – Saints safety Marcus Maye was booked Thursday into the Jefferson Parish jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a car filled with girls during a road rage incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. A warrant was issued for Maye, 29, after the incident that happened...
theadvocate.com
How ‘coffee, beer and wine’ led to a $50 million ‘green hydrogen’ grant for south Louisiana
Shortly after the Biden administration announced its $1 billion Build Back Better economic development challenge in July 2021, staffers at Greater New Orleans Inc. got to work. They began researching potential projects that could not only earn the federal funds, but put them to good use. Through a “vetting process...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
travelweekly.com
New, new, new New Orleans
New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
wbrz.com
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
crossroadstoday.com
Baggage handler at New Orleans airport dies in belt loader accident
KENNER, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old worker at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was killed after an accident while unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight, authorities said. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, of Reserve, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans...
Comments / 0