Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO