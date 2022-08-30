Read full article on original website
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, 84 of Caldwell, Ohio
Kathryn Sara “Kay” Conley, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born June 27, 1938, in Marietta, daughter of the late Harold and Georgina Shuman Guiler. Kay was a graduate of Summerfield High School. She worked for NCR in Cambridge for many years and later for Hayes True Value in Caldwell. She was a member of the Green Valley Church of Christ.
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77 of Pleasant City
Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77, of Pleasant City, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2022) at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Omaha NE, son of the late Major Richard J. Danaher II and Mary Alaire (Secrest) Danaher. Richard retired from NCR and enjoyed raising cattle on his...
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Ms. Susan J. “Susie” Mathia, 70 of Byesville
Susan “Susie” (Laskos) Mathia, 70, of Byesville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on September 1, 2022. Susie was born in Ravenna OH on September 9, 1951. Susie graduated from Rootstown High School and later Kent State University. She retired from Guernsey Industries after twenty years of service.
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Watch Meadowbrook at Cambridge LIVE!
Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.
The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway
WASHINGTON CO., OH. (WTAP) - Today’s the first day of the Washington County Fair. It kicked off this morning with a parade through Marietta. Rides, line dancing, live music, and livestock shows are located throughout the fairgrounds and continuing throughout the four days. The president of the Washington County...
Bethesda to have fireworks show on Sunday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Village of Bethesda will have its fourth annual Fireworks Show on Sunday, September 4 at dusk. The fireworks will be set off at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center at North Main Street. The event will be near the water tower hill and will start around 9 p.m.
Pretty Baby Contest Winners
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The annual Pretty Baby Contest was held during the 159th Meigs County Fair. The event was sponsored this year by Home National Bank and involved ages from birth to three years of age. The Pretty Baby Contest Winners in each category:. Birth to 3 month girls...
Mrs. Peggy Joann (Goodlander) Williamson, 74 of Cambridge
Peggy Joann Goodlander Williamson, 74, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully August 30, 2022 at Southeastern Med surrounded by her family. She was born January 23, 1948 in Harrisburg PA, daughter of the late William Goodlander and Dorothy J. Lyons Goodlander (Melvin) Lee. Peg retired from K-Mart of Cambridge, a job...
Village of Byesville Announces Boil Order
BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Byesville has announced that until further notice there is a boil order in effect for South 6th Street between Main and Watson Avenues.
Otterbein Men Beat Muskingum in Cross Country
Link to Results – https://fightingmuskies.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/boxscores/20220319_gq17.xml. Muskingum hosted the meet at Moorehead Farm. The Muskies tallied a total of 93 points to finish third. Otterbein claimed the team title with a score of 15. Key Stats. Junior Wade Speeth earned an 11th place finish with a time of 16:50.5, while...
