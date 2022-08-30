Read full article on original website
‘What If…?’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Wilder’ Than Season 1
Marvel’s What If...? could theoretically go on forever. As an anthology series, it’s not tied to any one cast, or any one story, and the longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in new directions, the more raw material it gives to the show as fuel for alternate stories.
HBO Debuts First Footage From ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Show
HBO and HBO Max debuted a new sizzle reel of programming coming to the channel (and streaming service) through the end of 2022 and into early 2023. The main event of the two minute and 30 second trailer was the first footage from The Last of Us, the big-budget adaptation of the beloved video game series from Naughty Dog.
HBO Renews ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Season 12
Larry David already teased that it was coming, but now it’s official: HBO has ordered a 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show has been on the air since 2001. For sake of comparison, Seinfeld only lasted for nine seasons in nine years. (Curb has produced many fewer episodes than Seinfeld over that time, although the gap is closing.)
‘Weird’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Al Yankovic
I would have thought that the genre-mocking Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story would have slowed down the onslaught of bad musical biopics. But it did nothing to stop them. We need a new hero, to point out all of the ridiculous clichés in these movies, and perhaps convince the world that they need to stop. (Or at least try something new.)
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The first episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs. For example, the show has had to change Jennifer Walters’ origin story — and the reasons why, and what the show’s creators changed it too are also Easter eggs of a sort, as they call back to both the original Incredible Hulk TV series of the 1970s, and to both previous Hulk movies.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars
The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Cast: 40 Years Later
Released on Aug. 13, 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High featured a cast comprising almost entirely unknown young actors portraying the film’s high school-age characters. Many notable actors were up for roles in the film but ultimately didn't make the final cast. Tom Hanks, then a TV star who hadn't yet made the transition into movies, was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton. Jodie Foster was reportedly up for the role of Stacy Hamilton but instead wanted to focus on her studies at Yale. Actress Justine Bateman was offered the part of Linda Barrett but had to turn it down so she could accept a role on the sitcom Family Ties. And Jeff Spicoli, the character that made Sean Penn a star, nearly went to another '80s icon: Matthew Broderick.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘The Lord of the Rings‘ TV Series to Premiere in Theaters
While The Lord of the Rings is about to transition from the big screen to the world of streaming television, hardcore fans who want to get the theatrical experience of this new chapter in the saga of Middle-earth will have a chance to do it — with a fairly significant catch.
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’
The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
‘King Kong’ TV Series Coming to Disney+
There have been many King Kong movies — and there are at least one or two more currently in development. But there has never been a live-action Kong television show. And that is what Disney is currently attempting to make. Dubbed a series about “the original story of the...
Gene LeBell, Inspiration For Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dies at 89
Actor, stuntman, professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist Gene LeBell died in his sleep earlier this week at the age of 89. While not really a household name, LeBell lived a fascinating life. He was the referee for the famous boxer versus wrestler match between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki. He got into a notorious altercation with actor Steven Seagal which, according to legend, ended with Seagal unconscious or worse. And he was once tried (although not convicted) on a murder charge. (A related conviction as an accessory to this same murder was later overturned on appeal.)
Meet Ethan Hawke’s Batman in First Clip From New Animated Series
Finally, a show that takes place before sunrise in Gotham City. That’s the setting of a new show called Batwheels coming to HBO Max next month. It’s essentially a Batman cartoon for the very youngest viewers; rather than Batman himself, the focus is on a sentient version of the Batmobile (dubbed “Bam”) and some other Batman-themed vehicles. It looks like Cars crossed with DC Comics, spliced with a dash of Paw Patrol.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Review: Marvel’s Latest Has Lots of Potential (and Problems)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has one of Marvel’s best TV premises. It’s a superhero version of a lawyer show, with the title character getting involved in cases about people with powers. What if you got into a relationship with a shapeshifter only to discover they weren’t you thought they were? What happens when a hugely powerful super-villain genuinely reforms and wants parole? These are the sorts of mundane yet very important questions that would need answering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, they get to play out.
The Best and Worst Cliffhanger Endings in Movies
The “cliffhanger” is one of those beautiful terms of fiction whose meaning was initially literal. Supposedly, the word dates back to the 1870s, when a serialized novel novel by Thomas Hardy ended one of its chapters with its hero hanging off a cliff. Would he survive? You had to buy the next chapter to find out.
