Released on Aug. 13, 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High featured a cast comprising almost entirely unknown young actors portraying the film’s high school-age characters. Many notable actors were up for roles in the film but ultimately didn't make the final cast. Tom Hanks, then a TV star who hadn't yet made the transition into movies, was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton. Jodie Foster was reportedly up for the role of Stacy Hamilton but instead wanted to focus on her studies at Yale. Actress Justine Bateman was offered the part of Linda Barrett but had to turn it down so she could accept a role on the sitcom Family Ties. And Jeff Spicoli, the character that made Sean Penn a star, nearly went to another '80s icon: Matthew Broderick.

