ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Comments / 8

Related
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Alexandria#Maryland#Violent Crime#Major Crimes Bureau#Amazon Fire
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fireworks mayhem leads to arrest of Frederick Co. man

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A 43-year-old Maryland man faces two dozen charges and citations for shooting off fireworks into a crowd of people and a home in Emmitsburg. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 15800 block of Old Frederick Road around 1:15 a.m. when it was reported that a man was in his car, shooting fireworks into a crowd and a home there. When deputies arrived, they also saw the driver, later identified as Aaron Dove, shooting off more fireworks. Dove reportedly ignored the deputies and continued driving down Old Frederick Road.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy