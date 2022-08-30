Read full article on original website
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County. On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a...
45-year-old man wanted for shooting juvenile near Southeast DC school
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 45-year-old man accused of shooting a juvenile Wednesday morning near a Southeast D.C. high school. Police responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast, around 9:30 a.m., just blocks away from Bard High School after a receiving a...
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child
Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments.
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Fireworks mayhem leads to arrest of Frederick Co. man
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A 43-year-old Maryland man faces two dozen charges and citations for shooting off fireworks into a crowd of people and a home in Emmitsburg. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 15800 block of Old Frederick Road around 1:15 a.m. when it was reported that a man was in his car, shooting fireworks into a crowd and a home there. When deputies arrived, they also saw the driver, later identified as Aaron Dove, shooting off more fireworks. Dove reportedly ignored the deputies and continued driving down Old Frederick Road.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting. A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
