Sue Bunch
4d ago
unbelievable she should have had her license suspended at the very least. she seems to have committed crimes if the media reports are correct. she should go to trial.
Julia Hartmann
4d ago
Gardner should be Disbarred! I am sure George Soros can find “a filing job” for her .
BBWOS
4d ago
She needs to find herself out of a job and homeless. She is useless as a prosecutor. Get RID of HER!!!
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Motion to Free Lamar Johnson
Kim Gardner is asserting Johnson's innocence for the second time
Missouri Abortion Lawsuit Could Have National Consequences
The AG is suing over St. Louis' reproductive health services fund, which could have ripple effects across the nation
St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer
Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson’s claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted.
Greitens vindicated on multiple counts
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded and fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner $750 for her role in the handling of the 2018 prosecution of then-Governor Eric Greitens.
Challenges to citizen-led ballot initiatives in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
KYTV
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
South County lawmaker sues newspaper over 'slanderous statements'
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — An alderwoman and ex-mayoral candidate in Sunset Hills is suing the St. Louis Call newspaper, alleging an editorial it published in March contained false statements. Christine Lieber, also a Shelter Insurance agent, said in a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court...
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reprimanded for handling of Greitens investigation
The Missouri Supreme Court issued a formal reprimand of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for her conduct during her 2018 investigation against former Governor Eric Greitens.
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
KMOV
St. Peters woman accused of pandemic loan fraud
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman from St. Peters has been indicted on charges that she committed pandemic loan fraud. A grandy jury indicted Trashunda M. Harrison of committing at $204,095 fraud involving a loan program intended for small businesses to continue to pay their employees during the pandemic.
abc17news.com
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
Washington Missourian
Hamlett weds Bruckerhoff in Washington ceremony
Washington natives Jenna Hamlett and Jonah Bruckerhoff were married June 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington. Rev. Jim Theby presided over the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Jeffrey and Teresa Hamlett. After receiving her degree in nursing at the University of Central Missouri, she is employed at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg as a labor and delivery nurse.
Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
Mother arrested after the unlawfully detained minor endured 1,700-mile drive in handcuffs
St. Peters Woman Accused of $200K COVID-Relief Fraud
StrutN 80s LLC and Blow LLC were not legit companies, feds say
Comments / 11