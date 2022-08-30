ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion

More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Dmv#The Business Guide#Business News Daily
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
IRS
WTOP

Chevy Chase gets its 2nd Amazon Fresh

Amazon has opened its eighth D.C. area Amazon Fresh grocery store, and its second in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at the Chevy Chase Lake development, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road. The address of the store is 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace. The store will be open from...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit

There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Longtime professor, poet who inspired Virginia Tech community retires

Virginia Tech professor and poet Nikki Giovanni has retired after 35 years teaching in the English department. Giovanni, 79, cited her age as the reason for her retirement on Thursday. “In all fairness, I’m getting old,” she told campus publication VTx. Giovanni told WTOP that it’s time to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy