Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
WTOP
High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion
More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
DC is 1st US city allowing Amazon pickups amid increased package thefts
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department installed new Amazon lockers amid rising package theft in the city in a program that could be expanded.
nationalblackguide.com
Young Black Couple From DC on a Mission to Help Entrepreneurs Build Wealth in Cannabis and Crypto
31-year-old Tre’Von Dorsey and his wife, 34-year-old Mercedes Teasley-Dorsey, are the founders of CEED, a Black-owned AI-backed, cloud-based digital ecosystem built to help other Black entrepreneurs and innovators start or pivot an existing business into the cannabis & hemp industry. Based in the Washington, DC area, CEED, which stands...
DC to invest $1B in schools to combat declining English, math assessment scores
WASHINGTON — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to place a pause on statewide assessment results, officials are taking a closer look at where students in D.C. stand on English language arts (ELA) and math. And the results are...
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
themunchonline.com
1718 P St NW Apt 420
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in Need
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, the LINE DC is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists and cultural contributors.
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
WTOP
Chevy Chase gets its 2nd Amazon Fresh
Amazon has opened its eighth D.C. area Amazon Fresh grocery store, and its second in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at the Chevy Chase Lake development, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road. The address of the store is 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace. The store will be open from...
mocoshow.com
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
WTOP
Longtime professor, poet who inspired Virginia Tech community retires
Virginia Tech professor and poet Nikki Giovanni has retired after 35 years teaching in the English department. Giovanni, 79, cited her age as the reason for her retirement on Thursday. “In all fairness, I’m getting old,” she told campus publication VTx. Giovanni told WTOP that it’s time to...
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
