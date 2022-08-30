Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor
Sarasota, Fla. (September 6, 2022) – SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor. A graduate of San Diego State University, LaFemina has advanced to this position less than two years after starting his commercial real estate career as an Associate Advisor. This marks only the second time in the firm’s history a person new to the industry has earned this promotion in such short order.
businessobserverfl.com
Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants
Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
UT Presents Annual Sykes Hall of Fame Business Speaker Series
TAMPA — Gerald “Jerry” Divers, the founder of The Bank of Tampa, and Gregory Celestan, CEO of Celestar Corp., will speak as part of The University of Tampa Sykes College of Business’s Hall of Fame Business Speaker Series on Thursday, Sept. 15. The presentation, “Passion: A...
speedonthewater.com
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures
FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
VOTE: Who wins tonight’s game between Naples and Venice?
VENICE, FLORIDA- When it comes to big games between southwest Florida teams, this might be one of the biggest ones of the 2022 season when Naples (1-0) visits Venice (0-1) tonight. The Golden Eagles are coming off an impressive 45-9 victory over Lehigh and awhile on the other end, the Indians ...
Sarasota, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southeast High School football team will have a game with Booker High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Brooks Bentley scores go-ahead touchdown in final minutes to lead Venice past Naples
VENICE, FLORIDA- If you came to Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night looking for an offensive showcase, you ended up at the wrong place. What the two teams instead displayed was two extremely stingy defenses that looked to not give up an inch of ground either way. The halftime score of 3-2 should ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysuncoast.com
2022 Labor Day weekend events on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are some upcoming events happening on the Suncoast for Labor Day weekend. The Downtown Improvement District is hosting “American Routes Downtown” happening on Friday from 7-10 p.m. As part of the “Fresh Fridays” series that takes place the first Friday of every month,...
Mysuncoast.com
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks. On August 31, the Florida Fish and Wildlife announced they are allowing people to keep the fish after a five-year ban. Fisherman are being limited to one...
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Coding Academy Cohort Presents Software Engineering Skills at “Demo Day”
(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
Tampa Bay News Wire
24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market to be bigger and better than ever
Cortez, Fla. (August 31 2022) – Do you love feeling the salty breeze in your hair and the sun on your face? Are you looking for deals on fishing poles, cast nets, and life preservers? Have a hankering for coastal art and beachy crafts? Then make plans to attend the Cortez Nautical Flea Market!
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
WSFA
WATCH: Beagles rescued from breeding facility touch grass, feel the sun for the first time
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Moments of pure joy were caught on camera as a number of beagle pups, who had never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air and played on grass for the first time. The 18 dogs had their life-changing experience Thursday...
Comments / 2