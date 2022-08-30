ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor

Sarasota, Fla. (September 6, 2022) – SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor. A graduate of San Diego State University, LaFemina has advanced to this position less than two years after starting his commercial real estate career as an Associate Advisor. This marks only the second time in the firm’s history a person new to the industry has earned this promotion in such short order.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants

Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

UT Presents Annual Sykes Hall of Fame Business Speaker Series

TAMPA — Gerald “Jerry” Divers, the founder of The Bank of Tampa, and Gregory Celestan, CEO of Celestar Corp., will speak as part of The University of Tampa Sykes College of Business’s Hall of Fame Business Speaker Series on Thursday, Sept. 15. The presentation, “Passion: A...
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location

When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota County, FL
Sports
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures

FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Mysuncoast.com

2022 Labor Day weekend events on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are some upcoming events happening on the Suncoast for Labor Day weekend. The Downtown Improvement District is hosting “American Routes Downtown” happening on Friday from 7-10 p.m. As part of the “Fresh Fridays” series that takes place the first Friday of every month,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks. On August 31, the Florida Fish and Wildlife announced they are allowing people to keep the fish after a five-year ban. Fisherman are being limited to one...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Inclement Weather#Gears#The Pickleball Club#Espn#Cbs Sports#The Tennis Channel#Usppr
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Coding Academy Cohort Presents Software Engineering Skills at “Demo Day”

(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market to be bigger and better than ever

Cortez, Fla. (August 31 2022) – Do you love feeling the salty breeze in your hair and the sun on your face? Are you looking for deals on fishing poles, cast nets, and life preservers? Have a hankering for coastal art and beachy crafts? Then make plans to attend the Cortez Nautical Flea Market!
CORTEZ, FL
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy