Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Realtor® Attends Florida’s Largest Real Estate Event of the Year
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 – Michael Baker, REALTOR®, ABR®, SFR®, with RE/MAX Alliance Group & The Baker Global Team, located in University Park, FL, attended this year’s annual Florida Realtors® Convention & Trade Expo held Aug. 24-25, 2022, at Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Fla.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures
FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Flower + Brigade: An exhibition by Kelly Moeykens and Abby Elizabeth
D-Gallerie is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Flower + Brigade this will be a combined exhibition by artists Kelly Moeykens and Abby Elizabeth and is the first exhibition of both American artists in Tampa Bay. The opening reception will take place on October 07th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, and the exhibition will remain open for viewing until November 06.
Tampa Bay News Wire
MOR Set to Add Jennifer Hudson to its Lineup!
KARAMO BROWN TO LAUNCH HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED TALK SHOW. TAMPA, FL (September 1, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s MOR-TV, one of America’s top Independent television stations, owned and operated by Hearst Television, will premiere new shows as part of a new lineup beginning less than two weeks on September 12th. Featured addition will be multi-talented and multi award-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson hosting her own television talk show. A recent winner of Broadway’s Tony Award, which along with her Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar now makes Jennifer one of just 17 to have ever achieved the very exclusive “EGOT” status. Jennifer or “JHud” will premiere her first ever talk show on her birthday on September 12th on MOR!
