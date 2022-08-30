KARAMO BROWN TO LAUNCH HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED TALK SHOW. TAMPA, FL (September 1, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s MOR-TV, one of America’s top Independent television stations, owned and operated by Hearst Television, will premiere new shows as part of a new lineup beginning less than two weeks on September 12th. Featured addition will be multi-talented and multi award-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson hosting her own television talk show. A recent winner of Broadway’s Tony Award, which along with her Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar now makes Jennifer one of just 17 to have ever achieved the very exclusive “EGOT” status. Jennifer or “JHud” will premiere her first ever talk show on her birthday on September 12th on MOR!

