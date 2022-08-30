ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures

FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
Tarpon Springs Business News

Participate in FY23 City Budget Public Hearings Residents have an opportunity to comment on the City’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget at a series of upcoming public hearings this month. The hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are at the City Hall auditorium, and also will be streamed live on Facebook and on the City YouTube channel.
SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor

Sarasota, Fla. (September 6, 2022) – SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor. A graduate of San Diego State University, LaFemina has advanced to this position less than two years after starting his commercial real estate career as an Associate Advisor. This marks only the second time in the firm’s history a person new to the industry has earned this promotion in such short order.
MOR Set to Add Jennifer Hudson to its Lineup!

KARAMO BROWN TO LAUNCH HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED TALK SHOW. TAMPA, FL (September 1, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s MOR-TV, one of America’s top Independent television stations, owned and operated by Hearst Television, will premiere new shows as part of a new lineup beginning less than two weeks on September 12th. Featured addition will be multi-talented and multi award-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson hosting her own television talk show. A recent winner of Broadway’s Tony Award, which along with her Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar now makes Jennifer one of just 17 to have ever achieved the very exclusive “EGOT” status. Jennifer or “JHud” will premiere her first ever talk show on her birthday on September 12th on MOR!
Coding Academy Cohort Presents Software Engineering Skills at “Demo Day”

(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
