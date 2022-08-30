Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sea Rocket Gulf Coast Parasail Offers “Bucket List” Parasailing Adventures
FLORIDA RESIDENTS RECEIVE 20% DISCOUNTS FOR SEPTEMBER. All first responders, military and hospital workers receive year-round 20 per cent discounts. Bradenton Beach, FL – (Aug, 31, 2022) – Florida offers the ultimate tropical destination with over 800 miles of sandy beaches. Those who love water sports enjoy year-round options from surfing, kitesurfing, yachting, kayaking and wakeboarding to scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, jet skiing and sailing.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tarpon Springs Business News
Participate in FY23 City Budget Public Hearings Residents have an opportunity to comment on the City’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget at a series of upcoming public hearings this month. The hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are at the City Hall auditorium, and also will be streamed live on Facebook and on the City YouTube channel.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor
Sarasota, Fla. (September 6, 2022) – SVN Commercial Advisory Group announces the promotion of Jake LaFemina to the role of Advisor. A graduate of San Diego State University, LaFemina has advanced to this position less than two years after starting his commercial real estate career as an Associate Advisor. This marks only the second time in the firm’s history a person new to the industry has earned this promotion in such short order.
Tampa Bay News Wire
MOR Set to Add Jennifer Hudson to its Lineup!
KARAMO BROWN TO LAUNCH HIS MUCH-ANTICIPATED TALK SHOW. TAMPA, FL (September 1, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s MOR-TV, one of America’s top Independent television stations, owned and operated by Hearst Television, will premiere new shows as part of a new lineup beginning less than two weeks on September 12th. Featured addition will be multi-talented and multi award-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson hosting her own television talk show. A recent winner of Broadway’s Tony Award, which along with her Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar now makes Jennifer one of just 17 to have ever achieved the very exclusive “EGOT” status. Jennifer or “JHud” will premiere her first ever talk show on her birthday on September 12th on MOR!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Coding Academy Cohort Presents Software Engineering Skills at “Demo Day”
(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
