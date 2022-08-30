ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Mayor Michael Curley/Suffern

A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern.

According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50 Lafayette Ave., after the driver was allegedly driving recklessly and refused to stop for police.

"Please remember to stop by Java Love and have a cup of coffee to make up for the business they lost because of the accident," the mayor said.

No one was injured, officials said.

Police have not released the driver's name or charges.

"I would like to thank the Ramapo Police/Suffern Police and Suffern Fire Department for doing an outstanding job," Curley added.

Comments / 2

nothing@nice
4d ago

A four day old BMW I’m not sure what that means but the driver is in loads of trouble now and the car is probably damaged all this for what

Suffern, NY
Crime & Safety
