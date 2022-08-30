ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

At least eight Miami Hurricanes out vs. Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes appear to be without a number of players going into the season opening contest against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. UM coach Mario Cristobal does not plan to address/announce suspensions until after the game. Some of the players out for the Bethune-Cookman game are injured. During pregame warm-ups, InsideTheU...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota

It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rb Lucious
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the win

South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan football: WMU coach Tim Lester credits Spartans after Broncos' 35-13 loss

There were storylines aplenty Friday night as Michigan State played host to Western Michigan. Not only was it the season opener, a 35-13 win for the Spartans, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne played against his father Jeff, the offensive coordinator for Western Michigan. Broncos head coach Tim Lester knew his squad had a challenge on their hands, and despite putting some fear into Mel Tucker’s squad, Michigan State pulled away in the end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
247Sports

Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart

From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Murray State Yeager Shots

The Texas Tech air raid is back and in full effect. In the 63-10 incineration of Murray State, Tech’s offense, under new coordinator Zach Kittley, looked like the better offenses we saw during the tenures of Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury. Regardless of whether the quarterback was Tyler Shough,...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy