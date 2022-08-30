Read full article on original website
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
At least eight Miami Hurricanes out vs. Bethune-Cookman
The Miami Hurricanes appear to be without a number of players going into the season opening contest against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. UM coach Mario Cristobal does not plan to address/announce suspensions until after the game. Some of the players out for the Bethune-Cookman game are injured. During pregame warm-ups, InsideTheU...
NFL・
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
Brent Venables grabs first career win, as Oklahoma claims opener 45-13 over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After...
247Sports
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Everything Beamer said following the win
South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's blowout loss in season opener to Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following Oregon's 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said in his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
247Sports
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan football: WMU coach Tim Lester credits Spartans after Broncos' 35-13 loss
There were storylines aplenty Friday night as Michigan State played host to Western Michigan. Not only was it the season opener, a 35-13 win for the Spartans, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne played against his father Jeff, the offensive coordinator for Western Michigan. Broncos head coach Tim Lester knew his squad had a challenge on their hands, and despite putting some fear into Mel Tucker’s squad, Michigan State pulled away in the end.
Brent Venables secures first win as head coach - What he had to say after the Sooners’ victory over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Much...
Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart
From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
Murray State Yeager Shots
The Texas Tech air raid is back and in full effect. In the 63-10 incineration of Murray State, Tech’s offense, under new coordinator Zach Kittley, looked like the better offenses we saw during the tenures of Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury. Regardless of whether the quarterback was Tyler Shough,...
247Sports
