Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records

A driver’s education instructor has been accused of falsifying records used to help Loudoun County Public Schools students get a Virginia license. Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night. Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m. A...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Guilty verdict in 2016 Fairfax Co. killing

A man who had to be extradited from Ethiopia to stand trial was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in a 2016 Fairfax County, Virginia, killing. Yohannes Nessibu, 28, was convicted in the shooting death of Kedest Simeneh, 22, who was found in a backyard in Burke the morning of Dec. 22, 2016.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police ID suspects in chase that ended in rollover on US Route 1

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia have identified the four men arrested Thursday after a car chase ended with the crash of a carjacked SUV on U.S. Route 1. Police said Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was the driver, and was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

