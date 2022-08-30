Read full article on original website
Related
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
D.C. Charter Board Plans Review Oversight in Wake of KIPP Fraud Scandal Involving Late Mayor
Weeks before Ward’s death, officials at KIPP DC conducted an internal audit that revealed irregularities in spending. The post D.C. Charter Board Plans Review Oversight in Wake of KIPP Fraud Scandal Involving Late Mayor appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records
A driver’s education instructor has been accused of falsifying records used to help Loudoun County Public Schools students get a Virginia license. Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting
One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night. Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m. A...
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
CBS News
Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
Grapevine man accused of taking part US Capitol riot will face jury in Washington D.C.
Larry Brock is seen in pictures on the floor of the US Senate on January 6th wearing a military helmet, tactical gear and holding zip cuffs. He faces a number of charges
WTOP
Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.
Man shot in head, killed on stoop of his apartment in DC
Metropolitan Police Department are on scene at 18th and Minnesota SE where a man was shot in the head. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, September, 2.
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
WTOP
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
WTOP
Guilty verdict in 2016 Fairfax Co. killing
A man who had to be extradited from Ethiopia to stand trial was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in a 2016 Fairfax County, Virginia, killing. Yohannes Nessibu, 28, was convicted in the shooting death of Kedest Simeneh, 22, who was found in a backyard in Burke the morning of Dec. 22, 2016.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID suspects in chase that ended in rollover on US Route 1
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia have identified the four men arrested Thursday after a car chase ended with the crash of a carjacked SUV on U.S. Route 1. Police said Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was the driver, and was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
Comments / 1