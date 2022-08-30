ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 94

Springsteen gray
4d ago

Oh no!!!! That poor murderer!! All that pain and suffering for a man who did nothing but inflict pain and suffering onto others! Say it's not so.

Reply(2)
60
LaTyRoneus McFelonius Jawwwnsinnnn
4d ago

oh no the travesty how unfortunate this man didn't die in an efficient way what a shame. If only there was some tangible reason this man was even in this predicament where he was being punished and put to death...like did he maybe by chance take someone's life and they themselves died in a inefficient/botched manner...actually what some people would call a "murder"

Reply
56
Deb Got It Like That Nunyabiz
4d ago

Well, Boo-Hoo. Things don't always go as planned. The woman he murdered didn't have a say in it. He had lived, ate, slept in laughed for too many years and we paid for his upkeep all that time. I can think of a million things to more wisely use our tax dollars on !

Reply(1)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for NyKayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hamm
Person
Robert Dunham
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong

A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Punishment#The U S Supreme Court#Reprieve Us Forensic
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
NBC News

NBC News

455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy