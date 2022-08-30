Oh no!!!! That poor murderer!! All that pain and suffering for a man who did nothing but inflict pain and suffering onto others! Say it's not so.
oh no the travesty how unfortunate this man didn't die in an efficient way what a shame. If only there was some tangible reason this man was even in this predicament where he was being punished and put to death...like did he maybe by chance take someone's life and they themselves died in a inefficient/botched manner...actually what some people would call a "murder"
Well, Boo-Hoo. Things don't always go as planned. The woman he murdered didn't have a say in it. He had lived, ate, slept in laughed for too many years and we paid for his upkeep all that time. I can think of a million things to more wisely use our tax dollars on !
Related
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Mom sues Alabama youth facility where son died by suicide to escape ‘living hell’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma's governor begins a 2-year judicial killing spree by rejecting clemency for state's death row inmate James Coddington
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Most Devastating News About Georgia Investigation—He Must Be Freaking Out
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A pharmacist who refused to fill a woman's emergency contraceptive prescription did not violate her rights, Minnesota jury rules
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 94