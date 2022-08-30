ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

California man accused of stealing Bozeman Police car

By MTN News
 4 days ago
A California man was arrested on Monday, August 29, 2022, after allegedly stealing a Bozeman Police patrol car, driving into oncoming traffic, and eventually crashing on the interstate.

Travis Hardy, 49, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, charged with motor vehicle theft and criminal endangerment.

Court documents say around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, a Bozeman Police officer was dispatched to a welfare check on Hardy near the Law & Justice Center on South 19th Avenue. The officer said he learned the HRDC was planning to buy Hardy a ticket back to California and that he refused to stay at HRDC's warming center.

Hardy reportedly told the officer he would stay in the L&J parking lot until HRDC arrived to take him to the airport.

According to court documents, two women reported seeing Hardy hit car windows with a rock in the parking lot around 8:26 p.m.

As police officers went outside to the scene, Hardy allegedly got behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle and drove away. Officers pursued Hardy who continued to drive the patrol vehicle through Bozeman.

Court documents say Hardy ran multiple red lights, drove into oncoming traffic, and nearly crashed into several vehicles. Hardy proceeded to drive onto I-90 where he crashed into a guard rail. Officers performed a high-risk stop, arrested Hardy, and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Hardy's bail was set at $10,000 in court on Tuesday. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 16.

Cindy Sharp
4d ago

Well guess who's not going to be needing the ticket from HRDC after all to go to CA. HRDC saved some $$This fella's antics got him more than a ticket.

