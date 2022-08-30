ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influencer Mikayla Nogueira says the key to covering acne is making your face feel 'sticky'

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Mikayla Nogueira at a L'Oreal Paris event on March 19, 2022.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

  • TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira has shared a makeup trick she uses to cover acne.
  • Her technique involves applying tacky primer and not blending concealer.
  • She says the method works so well that people have been surprised to learn she has acne.

The secret to flawlessly covering acne and blemishes , according to Mikayla Nogueira , is simple: make your face feel "sticky" before applying makeup.

The 24-year-old influencer posted a TikTok on Monday that shows a technique she calls the "sticky method." She says the approach helps to "perfectly cover" acne and make prominent spots "look like they don't even exist" on your skin.

The clip has been viewed more than 3 million times as of Monday.

@mikaylanogueira HOW TO PERFECTLY COVER ACNE USING THE STICKY METHOD 😳👌🏻 #makeup #beauty #acne #acnecoverage ♬ original sound - Mikayla Nogueira

The first step to "the sticky method," according to Nogueira, is applying "any serum that leaves the face feeling a little bit tacky," and letting it dry. She then recommends adding a "sticky, gripping" primer on top.

"Now that we've done this, our face is gonna be very, very tacky — and that is what we need," she says, noting that the base helps makeup stick to the skin "like glue."

From there, Nogueira recommends applying a matte concealer to any prominent blemishes with a brush, letting it dry for a couple of minutes, and not blending it.

"That dry-down time is super important with the sticky method," she says in her video. "I even recommend using a fan if you have one."

Finally, according to the influencer, you should apply a medium or full-coverage foundation with a sponge the way you normally would. The result, she says, is "beautiful" skin.

"Don't let acne dull your shine," she says at the end of her video.

A post shared by Beauty by Mikayla Jane (@mikaylajmakeup)

Nogueira has gone viral in the past for sharing acne-focused makeup techniques. As she previously told Insider , one of her first videos showed her with and without makeup, and "blew up instantly."

Now, Nogueira has more than 13.4 million followers, and TikTok serves as her full-time job.

Similarly, influencer Meredith Duxbury has also captivated audiences on the platform with her controversial, full-coverage makeup method, which includes slathering foundation across her skin with her hands to conceal her freckles.

Read the original article on Insider

