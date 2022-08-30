ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

More housing supply isn't a cure-all for the housing crisis

By Dorin Vaez Mahdavi, Master's Student, Urban Studies Program, Simon Fraser University, Yushu Zhu, Assistant Professor, Urban Studies and Public Policy, Simon Fraser University, Meg Holden, Professor, Urban Studies and Professor of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9EZt_0hbOEBEu00
Housing policy-makers should pay attention not only to how much housing is available and how often rental units turn over, but to residential stability and the quality of life that homes and neighbourhoods provide. (Shutterstock)

Canada needs to build more homes, faster, according to a recent report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation . The report estimates that British Columbia alone will need 570,000 new units by 2030 to meet a moderate affordability level of 44 per cent.

Not coincidentally, building more housing has gained steam among policy-makers, including David Eby , B.C.’s minister of housing and frontrunner candidate to replace John Horgan as NDP party leader and premier of the province.

While it’s important to recognize the lack of affordable housing as part of the housing crisis, the problem with our housing system isn’t as simple as the disequilibrium between supply and demand. Increasing market housing supply will not end the housing crisis on its own.

Drawing on a B.C.-wide survey of 1,004 residents conducted from March to April 2021, our recent study shows that unaffordability is only one type of housing vulnerability that has taken its toll on British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market rental tenants hit hardest

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a second pandemic of social isolation through the public health measures put in place to combat the spread of the disease.

While necessary and largely effective , these restrictions took their toll on well-being: between 40 and 50 per cent of respondents reported physical and mental health declines one year into the pandemic.

However, these negative secondary effects of the pandemic did not impact everyone equally. Our study found that homeowners fared the best in mental and social well-being, while market rental tenants fared the worst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHpqb_0hbOEBEu00
Changes in mental well-being by housing tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Housing Canada)

Most surprisingly, community housing tenants (those living in subsidized, non-profit or co-op housing) reported the same level of mental well-being as those who owned a mortgage.

Community housing tenants also appeared less restricted in their social interactions — 43 per cent of this group reported reduced social interactions during the pandemic, compared to over 60 per cent of market housing tenants and homeowners with a mortgage.

The disparity in well-being outcomes demonstrates that policy that only addresses housing affordability fails to take the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about well-being into account.

Housing vulnerability more than ‘core housing needs’

The official core housing needs indicators used to assess housing vulnerability in Canada are unaffordability, overcrowding and poor dwelling quality. We argue that Canadian housing policy needs to go beyond them.

We found that market housing tenants were more likely to live in inadequate housing that was too expensive, in ill repair or inadequate in size. In comparison, only 11 per cent of community housing tenants were dissatisfied with housing adequacy, giving high ratings to housing affordability in particular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdYYo_0hbOEBEu00
Housing inadequacy by tenure. Respondents were asked whether they were satisfied or dissatisfied about the space, affordability and condition of their residency. Overall dissatisfaction was defined by an average score below three, out of five. (Community Housing Canada)

However, our research shows the pandemic has brought to light forms of housing vulnerability beyond inadequacy, such as housing instability, the ability to stay safe and healthy at home and reduced access to neighbourhood amenities and resources.

Housing instability

A small proportion of survey respondents expressed a sense of residential instability, meaning they felt they were unable to stay in their dwelling without interruptions or complications. Our study found that 15 per cent of market housing tenants experienced housing instability, compared to 11 per cent of community housing tenants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytqml_0hbOEBEu00
Housing stability by tenure. Survey respondents were asked how stable they felt their housing situation was. (Community Housing Canada)

Limited housing affordances

Housing affordances are housing features or functions that improve people’s everyday lives. In the context of the pandemic, this meant how dwelling spaces allowed residents to practice physical distancing and cope with secondary effects of the pandemic .

Nearly a quarter of respondents found it difficult to host occasional visits from family members and friends during the pandemic, while 19 per cent had trouble working or studying from home and 18 per cent had difficulty exercising at home. Some also reported difficulty maintaining physical distances with non-family members.

Market housing tenants faced above-average challenges in all aspects. Community housing tenants fared better, reporting less-than-average constraints for all activities except hosting visits from family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LksAB_0hbOEBEu00
Limited housing affordances by tenure. Respondents were asked about how difficult (very, difficult, easy, very easy, not applicable) it was to access certain activities and resources where they live. (Community Housing Canada)

Neighbourhood inaccessibility

Neighbourhood accessibility is how satisfied respondents were with access to neighbourhood amenities and facilities, such as public transit, stores, private and public open spaces and community programs.

Most respondents were satisfied with neighborhood accessibility. Homeowners were less satisfied than renters with their access to public transit, likely due to the lack of public transit in certain parts of the province.

Both renter groups — 25 per cent of market housing and 15 per cent of community housing tenants — were unhappy with access to private outdoor spaces. This could be because access to parks and public spaces was restricted during the pandemic and more renters tend to live in apartments without balconies.

A window to better social policy

Housing vulnerability means more than the lack of affordable housing — it also means housing instability, lack of housing affordances and access to neighbourhood amenities. Renters in the private market demonstrated unexpected housing vulnerability, faring worse than community housing tenants in important ways.

It’s clear the market alone doesn’t deliver housing as a social good; more extensive solutions to the housing crisis will come from understanding the social role of housing in building household and community resilience .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIfnt_0hbOEBEu00
Addressing housing vulnerability also means addressing housing instability, lack of housing affordances or lack of access to neighbourhood amenities, like access to public outdoor spaces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Here, community housing models offer some evident clues, such as the ways in which housing is supplied and operated and the efforts to foster social connections and support in these communities.

While increasing the housing supply may moderate the affordability problem, policy-makers should be wary of vulnerabilities introduced by the market system beyond core housing needs, as our study reveals, especially for those who cannot afford home ownership.

To build long-term community resilience, public policies should pay attention not only to housing adequacy, but also to residential stability and the quality of life that homes and neighbourhoods provide.

Without a holistic understanding of the lived and social realities of what it means to be safe and sound at home, we lose crucial opportunities to meet important social policy goals through our housing plans and policy.

Our work is supported by the Partnership Engage Grants COVID-19 Special Initiative sponsored by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. This partnership is led by Dr. Yushu Zhu and Dr. Meg Holden at Simon Fraser University, in collaboration with Brightside Community Homes Foundation. This project also receives support from and contributes to the work of “Community Housing Canada: Partners in Resilience” (CHC), a 5-year academic-community partnership supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. The CHC project is directed by Dr. Damian Collins at the University of Alberta (host institution), in collaboration with Civida.

Dorin Vaez Mahdavi and Meg Holden do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Multigenerational living: A strategy to cope with unaffordable housing?

Over the past 20 years, housing prices in Canada have increased at double the rate of income growth. As a result, a growing number of Canadian households are grappling with housing affordability. Today, 10 per cent of Canadian households are spending at least 30 per cent of their pretax income on housing. At the same time, the share of multigenerational households has also increased by 45 per cent — more than any other family living arrangement. Most of these multigenerational households include grandparents and young children. The simultaneous rise in housing prices and share of multigenerational households raises the following...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately

For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Biggest squeeze in living standards for a century as millions more face absolute poverty, think tank warns

Britain faces the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century, a new report has warned.An “unprecedented two-decade-long wage depression” looms as roaring inflation will wipe out years of anaemic wage growth by the middle of next year, the Resolution Foundation think tank predicts.Meanwhile, three million more Britons could be thrust into absolute poverty without further government intervention to combat rocketing living costs.The dire prediction came as Liz Truss, who is expected to become prime minister next week, said that direct support for families would be only her third priority in responding to the energy...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Horgan
Person
David Eby
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
The Independent

Who can get the £150 cost of living payment and what date will it be paid?

Six million people with a disability will receive a £150 payment to help counter the effects of the cost of living crisis in September.In an statement on Tuesday (23 August), the UK government said the payments acknowledge the higher costs people with disabilities face. These include costs relating to care and mobility needs.The one-off payment comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for people with disabilities who are on low incomes.Chloe Smith, the minister for disabled people, health and work, said the payment intends to “help reduce the financial pressure on the most vulnerable”.“This £150 disability payment is...
U.K.
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Market#Linus Realestate#Ndp Party#B C Wide#British Columbians
The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation UK

The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this

Fears over the cost of living have reached new highs in the UK after power regulator Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will nearly double from October to cost the average household £3,549 a year. There has been much discussion about what the government needs to do to help people and businesses this winter, but the crisis is still being presented as a short-term problem that will ease in due course.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income

The next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century, the Resolution Foundation has warned.The think tank’s latest report said real household disposable incomes are on course to fall by 10% over this year and next, and that the number of people living in absolute poverty is set to rise by three million, to 14 million people in 2023-24, unless policy or economic forecasts change.Relative child poverty is projected to reach 33% in 2026-27, its highest level since the peaks of the 1990s, according...
BUSINESS
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID's hidden victims: New orphans and essential workers

A pair of new studies describe COVID-19–related parental loss and occupational death rates, with a global analysis finding that children were more likely to be orphaned if they live in the poorest countries with high rates of noncommunicable diseases, and the other showing that essential workers in California had higher rates of coronavirus deaths and excess deaths than those with less workplace exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How to get the £300 cost of living payment for pensioners

The British government announced earlier this year that pensioner households will receive an additional £300 cost of living payment this winter as part of a package of measures intended to help them tackle soaring energy bills.The policy was announced by former chancellor turned Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak along with others including a move to knock £400 off household utility bills, a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.Mr Sunak has promised further handouts should he be...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Why does Pierre Poilievre appeal to young Canadians? It's all about economics

Pierre Poilievre’s appeal to young voters, something of a novelty for Canadian Conservative politicians, raises questions about both his popularity and the ability of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) to capitalize on the trend over the long term. Why has Poilievre, unlike his recent predecessors, been successful at gaining support among younger voters, and what impact could this have on the CPC’s electoral coalition? Conventional political wisdom holds that age has a lot to do with political ideology — while young adults are likely to be liberal, many will become increasingly conservative as they age. In some ways,...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

A summer of discontent? Why public sector workers are preparing to strike in B.C.

Successful unionization drives targeting corporate employers like Amazon and Starbucks have been big news in 2022. But much larger scale collective action in the Canadian public sector may also be on the cards. In May, the Public Service Alliance of Canada — the country’s largest federal union — walked away from contract negotiations. In British Columbia, almost 95 per cent of the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) voted, in July, to strike after negotiations broke down over cost of living adjustments and wage protection from inflation. It is not only workers in B.C.’s public sector who voted to take job action...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

The federal government's plan to cut fertilizer emissions will not threaten food security

The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders. Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will threaten food production and lead to shortages, while others have compared it to the proposed emission cuts in the Netherlands that have driven Dutch farmers to protest. While similar protests could potentially erupt in Canada, it is important to understand the differences between the proposals in Canada and the Netherlands. Our assessment is that the fears of catastrophic yield reductions and food shortages are exaggerated. Netherlands...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Cost of living: Disabled people need heating costs help, MS Society says

An "urgent increase" in financial support is needed to help people with disabilities to get through the winter, according to a charity. The MS Society said disabled people faced extra living costs, with some already being forced to choose between essentials like fuel and medication. "I feel really anxious," said...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious

Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people’s mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations. According to a landmark survey on eco-anxiety, 68 per cent of adults reported experiencing “at least...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy