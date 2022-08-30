Michigan reports 19,158 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 19,158 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 129 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,737 per day.
There have now been 2,770,359 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38,038 total deaths in Michigan.
23,589,845 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 11,632,305 have been administered as of Aug. 24.
68% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
MDHSS will only report statewide COVID-19 data once a week.
Starting the week of April 4, 2022, data will be updated in the following way:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
Children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 2.
On Aug. 10, Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution to support allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.
Gov. Whitmer has already said she will not require masks in schools but has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.
Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.
The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.
Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools .
They say the goal is to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release Friday.
