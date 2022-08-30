KCKPD asks for assistance in solving burglaries in Piper and Village West area

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for members of the community to help solve recent burglaries around the Piper and Village West area.

On Aug. 28, KCKPD began receiving calls from citizens regarding two individuals breaking into vehicles in the area.

According to police, they have seen a high number of burglaries of automobiles in the Piper and Village West area.

KCKPD says they have identified the suspect vehicle and established a description of the two suspects. One of the suspects is believed to be armed.

KCKPD is asking residents for any video and any victims who may not have reported an incident when it occurred.

Residents are advised to steer clear and call 911 if they see a burglary in process.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to call the TIPS hotline.

