Billings, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Helena High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on September 02, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Girls Flag Football made history at Naranche
Today marked the first game of Butte High Flag Football. It was sweet to witness these young women in action with the football. They played hard, worked through some kinks, and showed their passion for the sport. The Bulldogs took on the Kalispell squad on Naranche field at 11am today.
Bulldog Girls Soccer continues to show improvement in loss to Capital
The Butte High Bulldogs Girls’ Soccer team welcomed the Helena Capital Bruins to the Mining City Thursday night, taking down the dogs 10 – 0. The Bulldogs continue to show improvement but they just couldn’t keep up with the Bruins who played a very complete, all-around game and were very persistent in finishing chances.
Judge allows suit over Helena street assessments to proceed
A District Court judge partly ruled against the city of Helena, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January alleging its street maintenance district and assessments violate Montana laws. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott in an order and opinion filed in August stated portions of the lawsuit will be...
How the Student Loan Forgiveness plan affect Montana Colleges
According to Riis, the plan will affect mostly former students, but some current, as long as their loans were disbursed before June of 2022.
Staff at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park take missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Staff at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park took a missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared the story of Miffy, a blue stuffed bunny and the best friend of four-year-old Lulu. Lulu and her family were a day’s...
Helena police search for missing child
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department is searching for Braiden Dobie, who was last seen on Wednesday. If you have information, please contact the HPD at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
Park Lake closing for dam repair
Repairs are coming to the Park Lake Dam 28 miles south of Helena to prevent further deterioration to the dam built in the 1800s.
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
