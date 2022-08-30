ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Girls Flag Football made history at Naranche

Today marked the first game of Butte High Flag Football. It was sweet to witness these young women in action with the football. They played hard, worked through some kinks, and showed their passion for the sport. The Bulldogs took on the Kalispell squad on Naranche field at 11am today.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldog Girls Soccer continues to show improvement in loss to Capital

The Butte High Bulldogs Girls’ Soccer team welcomed the Helena Capital Bruins to the Mining City Thursday night, taking down the dogs 10 – 0. The Bulldogs continue to show improvement but they just couldn’t keep up with the Bruins who played a very complete, all-around game and were very persistent in finishing chances.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Judge allows suit over Helena street assessments to proceed

A District Court judge partly ruled against the city of Helena, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January alleging its street maintenance district and assessments violate Montana laws. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott in an order and opinion filed in August stated portions of the lawsuit will be...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Football
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Butte, MT
Education
Local
Montana Football
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Education
City
Browning, MT
NBCMontana

Helena police search for missing child

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department is searching for Braiden Dobie, who was last seen on Wednesday. If you have information, please contact the HPD at 406-457-8865 regarding case number HP224044.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Maroons#Catholic Church#American Football#The St Ann#Gold And Gray#Catholic Grade Schools#Tigers#Universal Athletics#Foundation
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy